Music : this is the story of the trial of Manu Dibango against Michael Jackson and Rihanna – CAMEROON MAGAZINE – CAMEROON INFO

The singer from cameroon brings a complaint against the american star. Reason : his song ” Soul Makossa “, already “borrowed” on the album ” Thriller “, has been reused without his knowledge. The young Rihanna is also accused of plagiarism.

This is the story of a little song of nothing at all. The B-side of a 45 rpm, at the heart of a controversy that never ends, for twenty-five years. This song, ” Soul Makossa “, is signed by Manu Dibango. At 75, the artist comes to assign, before the tribunal de grande instance of Paris, Michael Jackson and Rihanna for plagiarism and claimed for a total of 500 000 â? and the payment of his copyright.

It all began in 1972. This year, the cameroonian saxophonist composed an anthem for the Africa Cup of football. “Soul Makossa was the B-side, the song was a laugh the kids because of its chorus Mama Ko, Mamassa, Mamakossa. Some time later, american producers are looking for african music in Europe and they have a crush on this song that has been a success across the Atlantic. “

“If I had been Johnny, or Sardou, things would have been different “

In 1982, while recording the now legendary album ” Thriller “, Michael Jackson slips a part of the piece of Dibango at the end of his awesome “Wanna be Startin’ Somethin’ “, without the consent of the person concerned and, above all, without credit on the cover. “I’ve learned so unexpected,” recalls Manu Dibango. A friend who worked at the united nations in New York, has sent me a greeting card by adding : and congrats for the collaboration with Michael Jackson. I was both flattered that one of the greatest artists of the century for me to resume. But he was also winning a lot of money by claiming to be the author of the piece. “Small precision non-negligible : “Thriller” is still today the biggest selling album in the world, with nearly 104 million copies sold in twenty-five years.

Then, quickly, Manu Dibango sues David against Goliath. “My record label has thrown in the towel. It was I who paid for everything, I am sure that if I had been Johnny, or Sardou, things would have been different. “In 1986, the musician finally find an agreement with the representatives of Michael Jackson. “We were paid two million francs : one for me, one for my editor. “In return, Manu Dibango, waives its rights to “Wanna be Startin’ Somethin’ “. On the other hand, it keeps the control on future adaptations of ” Soul Makossa “, and any excerpts used.

The folder had remained there, until the past year where the Cameroonian is still felt betrayed. Simultaneously, he sees out a remix of “Wanna be Startin Somethin’ “signed Akon to the 25 th anniversary of” Thriller “, and the song “Don’t Stop the Music” by Rihanna. A worldwide hit that has sold 7 million copies, which contains the famous ” Mama Ko Mamassa, Mamakossa “. “Once again, in both cases, I’m not credited, and Michael Jackson is even regarded as the author-composer of the song. “

And this is not all. In their disc released earlier this year for the benefit of the Restos du cœur, les Enfoirés have slipped into a medley with a nod to Rihanna, but have, again, neglected Manu Dibango. “It is that which hurts me most. It is sixty years since I live in France. I’ve even worked with some artists who are in the Enfoirés and they will forget me. “The labels of each have been assigned to justice and the lawyer of Manu Dibango, M e Laurence Goldgrab, will advocate on February 3, a referred to request the blocking of the copyright in France of Rihanna. It also calls for the prohibition pure and simple of the pieces concerned. Contacted yesterday, Universal, the record company of the singer, did not wish to speak on the ” current affair “.

