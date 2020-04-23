Music. Two artists of Corrèze put in the honor during the concert “One World” of Lady Gaga

Two artists Corrèze have given a little joy to residents of a long-term care facilities to Tulleon the 1st of April last. Laure Nonique-Desvergnes and Sébastien Chadelaud had come to sing outside of the facility, to the delight of the senior citizens confined.

An initiative that had been filmed by the teams France 3 Limousin on the occasion of a story. The sequence should simply be brought online to power the page Facebook of the regional channel. But the video eventually took on a whole different order of magnitude.

Concert from the garden of the nursing home Fountains, in Tulle, in total containment. A breath of oxygen for the residents, caregivers, and artists. pic.twitter.com/Dx3u0UYvqP — Hutin, Blandine (@BlandineHutin) April 1, 2020

The drafting was contacted a few days later by the organizers of the ” One World : Together At Home “, benefit concert created by the singer Lady Gagareports France 3 New-Aquitaine Monday, April 20. They wanted to retrieve images of this benefit new.

It is as well as the couple of artists, unknown to the general public, came under the spotlight, “between a title of Billy Ray Cyrus and a speech of actress Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black) “specifies the string region. The Corrèze appeared five hours after the start of this huge concert virtual, distributed on the night of Saturday 18 to Sunday 19 April and which was attended by many international celebrities.

“It’s a living “

With this representation in front of the nursing home, the duo had “the impression that [c’était] important for residents, who do not see person caregivers “. And the first interested parties had been conquered during the passage of the two artists in front of the building, as explained by Jules Lagrafeuil, physician coordinator of the institution : “I did the tour of the corridors with the residents, it is as if the sun had gone from the sky. It’s alive and it feeds everything, the world ! “, he said to France 3. An action of solidarity that has been around the world thereafter.

The concert “One World together” raised 127.9 million of dollars promises of gifts, which are destined for the nursing staff, and the WHO (world health Organization). The concert was already over 23 million views on April 20, on his YouTube page.