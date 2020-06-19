Music video by the pandemic: the creativity to the rescue

The different ways of making art have been challenged by the pandemic, which has robbed artists a lot of tools, but also stimulates their creativity. In terms of video, in the last few months we have seen the birth of all kinds of concepts unusual, witnesses of a creativity without limits. Overview.



While the world had to enter the containment, the trips and the festivals were canceled one after another, Drake has released the images that accompany her most recent title, Toosie Slide. We see first the deserted streets of Toronto, after a guided tour and danced in a part of the mansion of the rapper. The containment and the removal of the physical force, the Drake is just in his music video, shot in the house.









It was at the beginning of the month of April. Since then, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, John Legend, Weezer, Charlie XCX, and many others have presented their own music video of ” home “. The media has been reinterpreted in all sorts of ways.

Les Cowboys Fringants have been among those who have instead made an appeal to his admirers. The colouring of the hundreds of people who have responded have been assembled to form the clip On my shoulder. In The king of the dance line, Blue Jeans Blue, images of fans dancing to the song have been placed end to end.









In the same sense, the Quebec Fuso has wanted to illustrate the “fall of the barriers”, due to the similarity of the experiences in the planet for the containment. “I have spoken with my director [Mike Raymond]who , like me, has traveled all over the world, and we invited friends, friends of friends, to shoot on the song,” says the singer, at the end of the wire.









People from dozens of different countries, from all continents, come together in the music video. “No one has had need of any equipment, except a computer to do the editing for you, at the end,” says Fuso, who is glad to have incubated the crisis is a creation that brings people together.

The clip is confined by Katy Perry

Other artists have instead turned to animation. As Dua Lipa, with Break My Heart. This is also the case of Katy Perry, the music video for her song The daisies, designed by the studio of québec Vallée Duhamel.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY VALLÉE DUHAMEL Julien Vallée and Eve Duhamel, the studio Vallée Duhamel

The consultation has been launched so that the containment had already begun, explained Julien Vallée and Eve Duhamel, joined by phone. “From the start, we had to imagine what it could do in the circumstances,” said Julien.

The duo, who founded his studio in 2013, I had the ambition to try 2D animation for a long time. When we asked a pitch for the new video of Katy Perry, giving them carte blanche, who have jumped at the chance. And is that his proposal, which was chosen by the record company of the singer, Capitol Records.









A project of this magnitude would have had to require more than 10 weeks. The Québécois had only four for this first experience can open many doors. The work is performed remotely, of course, but also in several different time zones, which require special coordination. Vallée Duhamel has designed a video-clip in collaboration with the production teams and the creation of Katy Perry, with headquarters in Los Angeles, and 35 leaders of a studio located in the city of Buenos Aires. The producer, he was in Amsterdam, while their peers for the design of the decorations were in Barcelona.

“We have shared time zones, Eve and me : the one that worked in time of day, the other night, so that nothing be lost”, says Julien.

The work was very fluid, despite the distance. ” Zoom and Clearance it has been our life during these four weeks ! “says Julien. Especially, the two artists build an experience that would not have been able to live without the constraints of containment. “It has been a return to the sources, with just the two of us in the design, as in our early days “, raises Eva.

“In normal times, would not have as much to put the hand in the dough”, says Julien. We began to draw more than ever. To show the animators how we wanted the camera moves, we were doing mock-ups. We learned how to use a 3D software to better express the angles I had in mind. Finally comes out of this experience with more tools. ”

Review of the shooting

The montreal DJ Christophe Dubé, also known as Cry, will be released at the end of the month his music video for the song You Never Really Get There, a collaboration with Jesse Mac Cormack. The images were taken in the month of April for his sister, the filmmaker and producer Alexa-Jeanne Dubé.

PHOTO ALAIN ROBERGE, LA PRESSE The DJ Scream (Christophe Dubé, to the right) and her sister, the filmmaker Alexa-Jeanne Dubé, released at the end of the month music video filmed in the month of April, in full containment.

No study or great team, but rather a concept adapted to the pandemic, both in substance and in form. “I had the idea a long time of the filming of the people through the windows of your house, but it was something to develop,” says the Create. I called my sister and she has really created a history. ”

Sitting side by side during our interview by videoconference, Christopher, and Alexa-Jeanne explains that the video is in response to the situation caused by the crisis of the health, without being necessarily a ” clip of containment “. After the first attempt of a video, of the song, with another director, that has not worked, he Believes he has found the plan B, perfect. The artists were able to take advantage of a situation is a priori less than ideal.

“I got in contact on Facebook and Instagram for the people with big windows,” says Alexa-Jane. The casting happened, as if by magic, […] the nine people who have chosen us, of well-known actors and a couple of non-actors, are all that come to me. And no one had any downtime. “

The filming has been a positive experience. Accompanied only by the director of the photo of Lena Mill-Reuillard, Alexa-Jeanne has captured images of people in them, not the exploitation of the indoor lighting and decoration. Times “organized, but organic,” he summarizes. “I wanted a moment in the dance, a moment more nostalgic when they look on the outside and a scene stolen from the everyday,” explains the filmmaker and producer. The fact that we are only two, instead of a great team, it was less intimidating to those who were not actors. Was not this notion of privacy, everything was more simple and spontaneous. ”

“Also, because it is my sister, we had a connection almost metaphysical, in the words of Christopher, who speaks of never having had a music video done with as much speed and efficiency. I was not involved in the process, but I knew that she would understand exactly what I wanted. With another artist that she would not have been able to fulfill, perhaps it would have been more complicated to understand your sensitivity. “Against all odds, he adds,” all the limitations have been beneficial most of the time “.

Little by little, the filming will resume in these days in Quebec. The contention will, without a doubt has not been easy for artists who have wanted to launch clips, but no doubt it has been a period of great creativity.