Musical theatre mode confined around the world

During the confinement, the artists of the musical theatre have overwhelmed imagination to offer videos and performance original. We will discover some of these best performance, Bette Midler in Hello Dolly to the musicians of the orchestra of the Frivolities of paris.

Guest : Hervé Devolder

The actor, writer and director Hervé Devolder. He had 5 shows scheduled to Avignon. He is preparing the adaptation of the staging of its musical selections, taking into account the new constraints on the health.Musician, actor, director, singer, songwriter, composer…

If it was necessary to review all the functions which engage in turn Hervé Devolderit would never stop ! It is the artist’s jack-of-all has had a training as rich as it is varied and refuses to put aside one of the artistic fields in which he has tasted.

Between music and theatre : the Very young, the piano becomes his favorite toy. And then, his passion for the theatre led him to the Conservatory of dramatic art and film school.

Hervé Devolder was particularly fond of the theatre, which “makes you laugh” and the musical theatre. He rewrites the music forgotten for a few pieces of Labiche that he represents the Avignon Festival and a national tour.

The rich course of Hervé Devolder has started to study musicology. Interested in film music, he went to film school. But this is not enough : he then decided to follow courses of theatre at the conservatoire d’art dramatique de Tours and then to Paris and learns the song from Yael Benzaquen. Source : Compagnie Sebastien Azzopard

Review

Carte blanche à Hervé Devolder

to listen

issue42nd streetCabaret 42nd street : private Concert “carte blanche à Hervé Devolder”

Milena Marinelli : I walk in Paris42nd street 10 years

to listen

studio sessionKiki de Montparnasse : I walk in Paris

Some videos contained

Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, Donna Murphy, Brian Stoke Mitchel, Kate Baldwin, Bettu Buckley, David Hyde Pierce, Charlie Stemp: Put on your Sunday clothes (words and music by Jerry Herman, from “Broadway does Mother’s day”, musical director Andy Einhorn

Nolwenn Korbell, Amélie Munier, Jacques Verzier : Mack the knife (music Kurt Weill, lyrics Bertolt Brecht, arrangements Bob Reed) from ” the threepenny Opera “

Andrew Lloyd Webber : All I ask of you (music : Andrew Lloyd Webber) from “The Phantom of the Opera”

Andrew Lloyd Weeber : Memory (music : Andrew Lloyd Webber) an excerpt from “Cats”

Ariana Grande : Still hurting (music and lyrics : Jason Robert Brown) from “The Last Five Years”

Maria Friedman, Louise Dearman, Alfie Boe, Sharon D Clarke, Kerry Ellis, Joe Pasquale, Michael Xavier, Shaun Escoffery, Hannah Waddingham. The piano Dominic Ferris : We’ll meet again (music : Hughie Charles, lyrics : Ross Parker)

The Frivolities of paris : scarlet fever (music : Paul Misraki and André Horn) excerpt from “Normandy“

Students of the Berklee College of music in Boston : What the world needs now (music : Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David)

The artists of “Mrs-Oriented” : As long as there is love (words and music : Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick)

NBC”s ‘Smash’ Stars Reunite More a Never-Seen Live Performance of ‘Bombshell’! | PeopleTV : The 20th century fox mambo (Words and music : Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman)

News

” Hairspray “to discover until this evening, Sunday, 19h on the chain-of-Andrew Lloyd Webber : The shows must go on

Next cabaret, 42nd street

Mode confined

Sunday, June 7, live at 13 h London, USA and Paris

The live concerts of 42nd street resume live as soon as next Sunday, sandboxed. Stay tuned !

London with Manon Taris and Antoine Mérand

In the USA with Alyssa Landry and Thierry Boulanger

Paris : Isabelle Georges and Frederik Steenbrik

Choose the programming of 42nd street

Want to listen to your favourite tracks and tell us which one and we will post with your message. Specify the version of the song, why you chose it.

You can leave us a message

On our answering machine 01 56 40 68 10 or

Send us a voice file 42erue@radiofrance.com

Follow us on the social networks

On our page Facebook we offer you each day an idea for a music show to watch online or listen, and we will report on the initiatives of artists who are very active throughout this difficult period, You also, do not hesitate to send us your YouTube links to #comédiemusicaleconfinée so that we positions.