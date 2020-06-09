Musician the best paid in the world, Kanye West has lent its support to the family of George Floyd

The rapper who has an intimate knowledge of the top of the Forbes list has given $ 2 million to the three bereaved families. “Ye” has also decided to cover the entire tuition of Gianna, the daughter of George Floyd.

Any self-centered as he is, Kanye West knows how to be generous. Like many celebrities, the rapper has decided to get involved in the case of George Floyd, which agitates the United States for ten days. This at an event in Chicago, “Yeezy” has also required to make a donation of $ 2 million to the family of Floyd according to TMZ, but also to those of Ahmad Arbery, killed by bullets on February 23, at Brunswick (Georgia), and Breonna Taylor, 26 years old, shot dead on 13 March at his home in Louisville by police officers. On the other hand, the artist will put in place a substantive savings university to cover the full tuition fees of Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George.

TMZ also states that Kanye West would have made donations to several companies with wrong during the recent riots and protests – belonging to the Afro-Americans.

At the top of the hip-hop

In parallel to these facts, Forbes has just released its new ranking of the celebrities of the richest in the world. In the category of music, Kanye West is in the lead with $ 170 million. It is far more than the 81 million Elton John, the 72 Ariana Grande, 2nd, and 3rd respectively in the ranking. But Kanye is not just a musical artist the best paid in the world, he is also second in the overall classification of the personalities. Only the influences and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, half-sister of Kim Kardashian, the ahead of you very far away with its $ 590 million.

To reach such a sum, the rapper follower of the “Sunday services” does not rely only on the recipe music. A large part of its income comes from sales of Yeezy, his line of sneakers in collaboration with Adidas, the price of which sometimes exceeds a thousand dollars for a pair.