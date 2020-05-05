Musique pub Lancome 2019 : fragrance Idol

Unstoppable.

The l’oréal group likes really young women in the wind. After the singer Dua Lipa, a new muse of the new perfume, Yves Saint Laurent, Freeis Zendaya, the actress, singer, model, producer and performer of american discovery, for Disney, who lends her traits to be a flavor of the group, the group of the Idol, the new perfume Lancôme.

Two singers, to one and the same target : the young generation. In the commercial, unveiled on the 25th of August last, Zendaya and gallops through the city of Los Angeles until it reaches its heights on his proud steed’s immaculate.

The music from the pub “Idol, the new perfume Lancôme” 2019 is Unstoppable, Sia.

The pub Idol, the new perfume Lancôme 2019

The music of the pub Idol, the new perfume Lancôme 2019

Advertisements