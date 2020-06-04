MV-Agusta 1000 Brutale RR L. M. 2020 – Card-motorcycle

Roadster

MV-Agusta has high

very high level of performance in the roadsters with the Brutal 1000 RR.

A machine as powerful as the hypersport F4, more bestial than all of the other

Brutal, as much of sulphur as an evening with Margot Robbie in mode Harley Quin.

After editing’oro, the device comes in a series of ultra-limited M. L.

More than

limited ; unique. A single copy has been made, at the request

discreet of a certain Mr. L. – who gives his name to this Brute. The

blue, rare for a MV, suits him rather well. A brush discharge electric

it is reminiscent of the special series of Brutal 910 R Italia and, as

she, a report blatant with the football team of Italy.

The hyper-roadster

Varese pushes the refinement with its audio setting, its single-sided swingarm

oscillating and its wheels covered with a gold finish. Note the black eyelashes

inlaid in the center of the sticks of the rim. A small plate between the lighthouse and

the counter mentions his consubstantial serial number (001/001) and the

initials of the owner history to remind him that she exists only for

him.

One aspect of gold

is more pronounced at the level of depreciation. Like the other Brutal 1000,

the L. M. can count on the quality action of the fork and the shock

Öhlins semi-active. Formidable Brembo Stylema R are there to calm down

wisely the velocity provided by the 208-horsepower from its 4 cylinders.

Coached by an armada of assistance electronics, the roadster MV-Agusta is

a real bomb, a desire for a more suave in this shade L. M.

M. B – Photos manufacturer