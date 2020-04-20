My Chemical Romance is selling masks to theme and made a donation | INSTAGRAM

The alternative rock group’s iconic joined many other bands and artists that have done something to try to help people.

The health risk has severely affected the entertainment industry and among the most affected is the music industry. In the already a lot of musicians have been unfortunately unemployed. It is for this reason that My Chemical Romance sell masks to theme and that the proceeds will be donated to the relief fund MusiCares C0V1D-19, created by the Grammy Recording Academy.

However, these masks have been created well before the start of the pandemic. For the members of the group, this action has a double burden sentimental, since the original idea came from the manager of the group, Lauren Valencia, who was sadly lost their lives last year due to cancer.

And although the original idea was that the masks protected the public from the dust in a show that would take place in the desert, which never happened due to the social isolation and avoidance to massive events around the world.

These masks are sold on their official website, on which the rockers have made reference to the chance of the situation and have even called their friend, as a sort of “prophet”.

“We live in odd times, at times alienating, at times of fear. These masks were the creation of our beloved Lauren Valencia, who was lost to this madness, not the pandemic, but the older evil that is cancer. We manufacture these masks to keep dust free in the desert, a show that never happened, will never happen, a protection that seemed to be so exhausted. And here we are, with these masks, as if Lauren was prophetic or if we were waiting without to know the right time. MCR will donate all the profits of the masks assistance fund, MusiCares C0V1D-19 “, explained the musicians on their Internet site.

The facial masks were made from a black fabric with the initials of the band to the inside, written in white ink. Outside, there is a pair of teeth simulating those of a vampire.

“Attention: they are masks in fabric. They are not N95 or antimicrobial. Use them in a responsible manner. There are guidelines on the Web site of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to properly use the masks in fabric. Please follow it, ” they explained, as a preventative in the same publication.

Even Frank Iero, the guitarist of the group, through its account of Instagram official, has promoted the product with a photo.

“Now in the online shop @mychemicalromance. A tribute to our amazing friend Lauren Valencia. All the profits from these skins will be donated to the relief fund, MusicCares C0v1D-19. We hope that they will be able to provide a fraction of the good LV shared with the world. Kisses and hugs, ” wrote Iero.

The above-mentioned fund was established by the Grammy Academy to help those who need it most within their industry.

“While the Recording Academy is best known for stream the Grammy Awards, we serve the music community throughout the year by providing emergency assistance through MusiCares to the advocacy work that we do to protect the rights of musicians. Join us to help keep the music community alive and thriving by giving back all that it gives us “, he explained in a press release.

For its part, the group has also suffered the consequences of the global emergency, because he had to postpone some shows that were part of his tour for a reunion long awaited. However, the dates from June are still valid.

