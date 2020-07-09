“My children make me stronger “

Why have you wanted to produce a science-fiction film ?

Charlize Theron – Through my production company, I had a strong urge to explore new horizons and know a universe more grand. I had never produced a science-fiction movie and I had really the feeling that we had a lot of potential with all these characters. It is important for me today to do something new and different.

Is it true that you have also wanted to make this film because of its diversity of origins and nationalities of the actors ?

Charlize Theron – Yes, it does not date from today that I attach a great importance to the diversity of the artists in my projects. I am proud to be able to participate in this kind of movie that showcases women but also people of different origins, regardless of their nationality or skin color. Progress is being made in this area, but it is still much too slow. “

Is it that you understand all of these protests and movements against racism ?

Charlize Theron – Of course. I believe that we live in a period of time necessary awareness that must lead us to reflect on and to provide solutions for a better world based on respect and tolerance. There has been too much abuse in the past and it is time to act to put an end to all forms of violence and racism.

The fact of having two children of color (Jackson, age 8, August, 5 years) should certainly touch you even more…

Charlize Theron – I feel of course extremely concerned, and I worry often for my children. I try, however, to remain optimistic because it is no use feeling sorry about the fate of a community. It is important for me to cultivate the differences and let my children explore their cultures and backgrounds.

How do you manage this pandemic, which hits the entire world ?

Charlize Theron – I am very happy not to be alone and to be able to spend more time at home in the company of my children. I believe they make me stronger. I’ve noticed that I feel more comfortable and more courageous since I became a mother.