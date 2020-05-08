Dwayne Johnson has admitted that, even if it was not of fear, something was preventing her from remarrying with Lauren Hashian before they say “yes” ten years later.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the last person to hope to doubt himself, but when it comes to heart problems, while the world may be a little late.

The 47-year-old has spoken on WSJ what prevented him from marrying his present wife, Lauren Hashian, after 10 years of dating. Like many of us, its past has played an important role.

THE CHANCE OF A LIFETIME

Johnson was married to Dany Garcia from 1997 to 2008. When the couple divorced, Johnson was not immune to the trauma caused by the separation – and this feeling lasted for some time.

Fortunately, the actor from “Hobbs & Shaw” was quickly met Hashian, which he described as being very patient in regards to their relationship. The couple now shares two children.

Johnson, who also has an 18 year old girl by the name of Simone with Garcia, was never as happy as when he is with his adorable girls. Hashian is also in love of the children.

“Happy mother’s day to my amazing wife laurenhashiano official who is the anchor of our blessed family. I always say that if you have a good wife, you have a real chance to become a good human being. As a father and as a man, I find the greatest peace and gratitude in knowing our little girls, Jazzy & Tia have the maternal love of this amazing woman.

These little nuggets have a real chance. Dad goes to ramèner of tequila at home, then prepare yourself because we will do other babies this evening ??HMDB x” -therock | instagram

IT EXPLAINS THE LONG WAIT

Without making any announcement, the couple had an intimate ceremony in Hawaii on August 18,. Then why Johnson has he waited so long before marrying the love of his life ?

It said :

“My divorce has done me wrong. I was not afraid of me to remarry, there was just some hesitation. But Lauren was incredibly patient.”

“This is what we do.On August 18, 2019.Hawaii.Pōmaika’i (blessed) laurenhashianofficial” – hhgarcia41? -therock | instagram

HIS FIRST REACTION WAS HASHIAN

Johnson also revealed his first reaction after seeing Hashian in 2007 :

“In less than 30 seconds, I said to myself, Wow, this girl is beautiful.”

While Johnson and Hashian have freshly lived breaks, they are out together.

When the time was come at last, Johnson claimed that Hashian and him were married three days after his proposal. He has kept the secret of the wedding without hiring a wedding planner for the case.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian at the premiere and the reception of season 2 of “Ballers” HBO on July 14, 2016 in Florida | Photo : Getty Images

Jasmine, three years old, and Tiana, a year, were the maids of honor of the event. Johnson was pleased with the intimacy of the marriage, on account of the intrusion usual of the media.

HE POINTED TO A WEDDING

Speaking of intrusion, in spite of all his talk about a private wedding, Johnson recently inscrusté in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside Danny DeVito.

Of course, the newlyweds were very well received by the major stars in the film. They were even more delighted when Johnson sang a duet of the song “Unforgettable”.

“I never messed up a marriage, but with Devito, it was really UNFORGETTABLE.” – therock | instagram

Johnson has shared the funny incident on the social networks, these fans have responded by providing suggestions for the groom. The actor was in full promotion of his next film, “Jumanji”, the sequel, when the event occurred.

It is the sequel to the film comic “Jumanji: welcome to the jungle” in the year 2017 and also features Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. Its release is scheduled for December 13.

A WORLD STAR

Dwayne Johsnon on August 5, 2019 in Beijing. l Source : Getty Images

In spite of the difficult trials suffered by the actor after her divorce, the former wrestler is more happy than ever alongside his wife Kashian and their children.

In addition to the glory and the fame, the work pays its price, since Dwayne Johnson figure among the personalities of the richest known world.