my divorce was a “mistake ” ultimate”

The divorce of Will Smith with his first wife was “the failure of last resort” for him.

The star of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, admits that the end of the marriage with his first wife, Sheree Zampino, was the “worst” that has never happened up until now in his adult life.

Speaking with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in a new episode of ‘Red Table Talk” about his first marriage, said: “The divorce was the worst thing in my adult life. The divorce was the failure of the last for me. I have been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I do not think that something key to the judgment of divorce of the mother of my two year old son … With Sheree and Trey was a very difficult period. “

During this time, the star of “the Girl of the Trip”, has previously admitted that she and Will had put a lot of work in your marriage to keep together, and both have stated on several occasions that they did divorceraient never.

Jada said: “I am as [the divorce rumours] to come. Here is the thing about of the Will and of the me – [we] they are family. Never is reduced. This is simply not. Already. We are a family. Of all the shit in the marriage / relationship, at the end of the day, and that are familiar to me. I’m going to remember that, regardless.

“This whole relationship and what people think of the ideas of a husband, a partner and all that, man, regardless. In the end, this is a man that you can count on me for the rest of your life, the end-point. “

