My first time : Hanna Stein (Shira) tells the story of how she was inspired to… Kylie Jenner

The objective of Hanna Stein was above all to create a version fun the popular girl in high school. A version that was enjoyed to such an extent that the interpreter of Shira does not expect to receive so many positive messages : “She is horrible with her boyfriend and it is fun to look at. I was really surprised by the number of people who have contacted me. It means a lot to me to have succeeded in creating a character that people love.“

Hanna Stein too old for the role of Shira ?

Shira is a little bit of the kind of girls that we love to hate. Elsewhere, Hanna Stein did not think of to get all the role in My first time, which has a link with Desperate Housewives, because of his age : “A lot of girls to me looked like at the time of the casting, but they should be five years younger than me. I told myself that maybe I was too old. I went just for the fun of it. Finally they told me, they called again to tell me that I had the role. I was so excited“says the pretty brunette.