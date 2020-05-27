“My heart is broken” : Jennifer Lopez very affected by the indefinite delay of her marriage to Alex Rodrigues

Since the beginning of the health crisis, many celebrities have canceled or postponed their marriages. If some of them were finally chosen to celebrate their love in spite of the containment, as it seems to be the case of Emma Stone, appeared a ring on your finger there are a few days, others are desperate to be able to hold the ceremony of their dreams. This is particularly the case of Jennifer Lopez, who, one year after having announced his engagement with his companion Alex Rodrigues, was to be married this summer.

In early April, the star of the last Super Bowl had confided to Ellen DeGeneres on the uncertainty that has hung over this marriage. “It affects me. I don’t know what will happen. (…) We’ll have to wait and see in a few months “, she said then. Invited in the show “the Today Show” on Tuesday, may 26, Jennifer Lopez is again expressed on this complex situation. “There is no planning for the time being. We can just wait and see how this will unfold. You know, this is disappointing “, admitted the artist of 50 years.

Alex Rodrigues, the rock of Jennifer Lopez

“After the Super Bowl, and World of Dance [une émission télévisée consacrée à la danse dans laquelle Jennifer Lopez est jurée, ndlr]I had intended to take leave, and this is what I do. But at the same time, we had a lot of things are planned for this summer and this year, and everything is outstanding at this time, “says the performer:” Ain’t Your Mama “. “I am heartbroken “, finally she said.

In these difficult times, Jennifer Lopez may nevertheless rely on love and support infallible of his man. To boost the morale of his beautiful, Alex Rodrigues has particular be required to mark their first year of engagement, with a declaration of love, moving on Instagram. “A year ago, on a beach in the Bahamas… I was very nervous, more nervous than during any time in my career, I put a knee on the ground and I asked the question… You said “yes”, ” wrote the athlete, 45 years of age in the caption of a video in which appear many moments of complicity that they have shared since their engagement. “Jennifer, every moment with you is a gift. You’re my best friend, my inspiration, an incredible mother and role model for all of us. Masha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I look forward to creating new memories with you. I love you. Happy birthday to you “, concluded Alex Rodrigues.