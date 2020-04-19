“My king, my heart, my best friend”: the poignant message of the wife of Kobe Bryant on the day of its anniversary

Kobe Bryant he died last January 26, at the age of 41, in a plane crash. The star of the NBA he was travelling with eight other people -including her daughter Gianna, 13 years old – in his private helicopter Sikorsky S-76 when it fell on the city of Calabasas, located in Los Angeles county, California. After the accident, there was a fire: emergency personnel responded, but was reported to no one on board survived. The flight departed from Orange County and I had to get to The Mount, the Mamba (Black Mamba his nickname was) Academy, to observe a training, but in the way he suffered the accident.