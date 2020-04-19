“My king, my heart, my best friend”: the poignant message of the wife of Kobe Bryant on the day of its anniversary

To remind your husband, Vanessa posted an emotional message on his account of Instagram. “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th year of weddings, love. I miss you very much. I wish you here to embrace me. I love you,” wrote the woman.
The wife of Kobe also shared a heartwarming photo with her husband. In the image, that data to make multiple years, they are seen embracing each other and smiling. He kisses her on the cheek.
Most of three million people will put “I like” the publication of Vanessa Bryant.
Vanessa and Kobe met in November 28, 1999 in a ceremony of the Teen Choice Awards. A year after starting their relationship, he proposed marriage. They were married on April 18, 2001. Beyond that, in 2011, the women asked for the divorce -had been kept next to the basket player even when it went through a process for a complaint of sexual abuse in 2003-they resolved their differences and remained united. The marriage produced four children: the late Gianna, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.
The 37 year old woman has an active participation in the social networks. In fact, a few hours before had also dedicated a posting to the memory of their daughter Gianna, who was honored in the draft of the WNBA, the women’s league of basketball of the united States. During the ceremony, virtual, “Mambacita” was recognized as the great promise of the sport that was in his short life.
“I’m so proud of you, Gigi. Miss you, love. You deserved to live a long life, healthy and happy. I wish I could hug you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, girl mom. Mommy loves you and misses you more than you can express,” were the words of the small, who played with the number two on his shirt.
Kobe Bryant he died last January 26, at the age of 41, in a plane crash. The star of the NBA he was travelling with eight other people -including her daughter Gianna, 13 years old – in his private helicopter Sikorsky S-76 when it fell on the city of Calabasas, located in Los Angeles county, California. After the accident, there was a fire: emergency personnel responded, but was reported to no one on board survived. The flight departed from Orange County and I had to get to The Mount, the Mamba (Black Mamba his nickname was) Academy, to observe a training, but in the way he suffered the accident.