my life confined with Jérôme Sourisseau, president of the Great Cognac

Mayor of Bourg-Charente from 2014, Jérôme Sourisseau, who is also president of Grand-Cognac, was represented last march to run for another term.
What is your place of confinement ?
I’m at home, in Bourg-Charente
With which are you are confined ?
It depends, since I have my children in joint custody. So I am sometimes alone, sometimes with both of them.
Your new ritual ?
The school work of my children. This containment allows me to spend more time with. I still have the level, even if I admit to having a bit more difficulties in English and in German in particular. I also have a lot of meetings in visio. Up to six on a daily basis, the duration of which fluctuates between 1 hour and 1h30. I go to the city centre twice a week to sign documents, to greet the staff. I also take a lot of new seniors of my town. And then as a vintner, I found the path of the vineyards, that I had lost for a little while.
The person you call the most on the phone ?
My director of cabinet (Renaud Combaud) and my director of service to the city centre (Dominique Segalen).
Your album of containment ?
I listen to a lot of Latin music, Camila Cabello, among others.
Your book containment ?
I put myself up to date by reading a lot of folders. Otherwise I just start a biography of Diane de Poitiers the favourite of Henri II during more than 20 years, editor’s NOTE).
Your movie of containment ?
The good classics of De Funès. I have a weakness for ” megalomania “
Your series of containment ?
“Casa de papel “. I watch a lot of series to Netflix. At this time, I’m also on ” Reign “, which chronicles the rise to power of Queen Mary in Scotland.
Vur garment of containment ?
Jean and shirt.
Your dish of containment ?
The crumble, banana or red fruits.
Do you miss the most ?
The contact people in general. Whether it’s family, colleagues, staff, communities, fire brigades…
The first thing you will do after the containment ?
Take a good drink with the people I love.