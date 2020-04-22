my life confined with Jérôme Sourisseau, president of the Great Cognac

Mayor of Bourg-Charente from 2014, Jérôme Sourisseau, who is also president of Grand-Cognac, was represented last march to run for another term.

What is your place of confinement ?

I’m at home, in Bourg-Charente

With which are you are confined ?

It depends, since I have my children in joint custody. So I am sometimes alone, sometimes with both of them.

Your new ritual ?

The school work of my children. This containment allows me to spend more time with. I still have the level, even if I admit to having a bit more difficulties in English and in German in particular. I also have a lot of meetings in visio. Up to six on a daily basis, the duration of which fluctuates between 1 hour and 1h30. I go to the city centre twice a week to sign documents, to greet the staff. I also take a lot of new seniors of my town. And then as a vintner, I found the path of the vineyards, that I had lost for a little while.

The person you call the most on the phone ?

My director of cabinet (Renaud Combaud) and my director of service to the city centre (Dominique Segalen).

Your album of containment ?

I listen to a lot of Latin music, Camila Cabello, among others.

Your book containment ?

I put myself up to date by reading a lot of folders. Otherwise I just start a biography of Diane de Poitiers the favourite of Henri II during more than 20 years, editor’s NOTE).

Your movie of containment ?

The good classics of De Funès. I have a weakness for ” megalomania “

Your series of containment ?

“Casa de papel “. I watch a lot of series to Netflix. At this time, I’m also on ” Reign “, which chronicles the rise to power of Queen Mary in Scotland.

Vur garment of containment ?

Jean and shirt.

Your dish of containment ?

The crumble, banana or red fruits.

Do you miss the most ?

The contact people in general. Whether it’s family, colleagues, staff, communities, fire brigades…

The first thing you will do after the containment ?

Take a good drink with the people I love.