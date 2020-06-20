My life in film – Patrick Evans: a song Karine Vanasse!

Recipient, last year, the Olive tree to the Text of the year, tv series or web of humor thanks to the “Motion of luxury,” Patrick Evans is a columnist of traffic, director of photography, screenwriter, director, animator and choreographer. It opens to us all a great memory of a movie…

Patrick, what is your first memory of a film?

My first memory is of “The little mermaid” from Walt Disney. Subsequently, it has been mainly in drive-ins. I have retained a love of Disney!

And your first film score?

It is a very difficult question to answer. There are several levels of “brand”, especially growing up. I grew up with Disney, the “jurassic Park”, with “Apollo 13”. “Jurassic park”, which was the technology, I was a little kid and I loved dinosaurs. […] As I got older I seen movies of the genre, a bit more thrust. At this level, the film really stood out, and left me with scars, it is “Irreversible” [de Gaspar Noé avec Monica Bellucci et Vincent Cassel, NDLR]. There is a rape scene in a tunnel that takes about twenty minutes.

Your first love is the cinema, even if you are working as a columnist of movement?

Yes. I’ve been lucky to have brothers who made me the costume and the accessories more cool than the other. My father had given us a camera and, with my brother, who started making movies when we were very young.

What consequences do you think that containment and déconfinement will have on movies in particular and art in general?

It is sure that I have the hope that things will return to normal. I want especially to talk about the team spirit that exists on a film set with the collaboration and closeness to the people. Then, as there is still a positive, I have the impression that it’s going to maybe bring the valuable aspect of the cinematography. The people have had time to get bored, they want to make television programs and movies. When going back, can’t be more attention. At the level of the creation, is in the beginning. Let’s see what people have done, what you are going to write about the last two months.

It is what you want to write something?

Yes, that is correct. I was on ECP and I said to myself that I was going to work, and move something. To be 100% honest, I did absolutely nothing!

The last movie I saw in the room?

I have a small problem I can’t remember. I wonder if this is “Leonard and Marianne” or “The Green book”. It has been a time that I didn’t go to the movies!! I also went to see the latest “Star Wars” in the month of December.

Your first “kick” on the big screen?

Natalie Portman in “Leon, the professional”. I had the age to find so cute. In Quebec, it was Karine Vanasse. When I was a teenager, I sang to her! I had gone to see “Irma la douce” and at the time, I was watching “Singing in the rain” at least three times a week. I loved the scenes of splash! And my friends had put me to the challenge of going to sing a song “Singing in the rain” Karine Vanasse. I managed to get to the STAGE in the premiere of “Irma la douce”, I went to congratulate her… and I sang a song in his dressing room!