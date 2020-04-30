My mother! Jennifer Lopez reveals in detail the most acclaimed of his physical What a woman!

The singer has once again ripped off the eyes with this outfit left nothing to the imagination. you’ll be out of breath.

April 30, 2020

Jennifer Lopez It is one of the beautiful artists who are people to admire, because in 50 years, it still astonishes by showing off her spectacular silhouette. On this occasion, she wore a black dress striking which spelt out clearly his perfect attributes.

The famous singer can wear any dress that a girl of 20 years would and that would still be perfectly. In fact, every time she attends a special event, it scrolls through the photocalls with outfits very striking, it seems that the Diva from the Bronx likes to cause and be in the center of the “flashes” that never cease to enlighten.

It must be remembered that this image is on the account Instagram of Jennifer and that the spectacular gown has been worn during a past event where it has worked. The costume is attractive not only showed the skin and its shape, but also covered certain parts of his body, demonstrating to his fans and to his fans that she has nothing to hide, on the contrary, she loves to show off her athletic body that enabled him to succeed. and career that many envy.

This wardrobe thug, adds to the collection of costumes captivating as the interpreter of “The Ring”, generally seeks to cause hallucinations of all those who watch it, generating thousands of “likes” and flattering comments of the beauty of the singer.

The publication at the time, was the subject of charming messages to the singer, some of which have been seen on the web were: “I would have loved to see you on your back, queen.” “You are very beautiful, my friend. God bless you.”

There is no doubt that everything you wear will be fantastic Jennifer! We love you.

.