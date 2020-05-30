CS recommends: My neighbor Totoro, as well as books, podcasts, and more!

Stuck inside? You don’t know what to watch / read / play / listen to? ComingSoon.net you protects. In this week CS recommends our staff gives you solid advice on the best media to consume during your downtime, including My neighbor Totoro & more. Check out our choices below!

RECOMMENDATION OF MAX EVRY: Podcast Monsters among us

If you are a fan of the supernatural, the paranormal or just creepy, then you will want to connect you to the Monsters among us Podcast! Hosted by Derek Hayes (Paranormal caught on camera), this issue appeal focuses on the phenomenon cryptozoologique (Bigfoot, Big Cats, Glimmerman, Shadow People, etc), but encompasses everything from ghosts to ufos. Personally, I do not believe in any of these things, but I love to hear the stories of personal encounters of people. Hayes is a wonderful host with a grave voice and serious, and the strange music that he puts behind each call creates a fun-filled atmosphere. An excellent podcast companion to the ancient Anything ghost!

RECOMMENDATION OF KYLIE HEMMERT: child’s Play (2019)

My relationship with Chucky started when I was too young, watching slyly the original 1988 A child’s play a movie with my brother and my cousins in their living room one night, which resulted in nightmares for about six consecutive months. It didn’t take long for me to fully embraces the genre of horror, and Chucky Brad Dourif has become one of my villains of cinema favorite. The first two A child’s play the films are, in my opinion, the best of the film series, which is why I so much love this remake. Lars Klevberg and Tyler Burton Smith réimaginant the scary story classic brings back the element of horror, which has declined after Child’s play 3. This does not mean that payments of track are not pleasant; most of them are funny and wild as hell, and it is hard not to love the antics ridiculous, or the ways in killings of Chucky. But the suites in particular Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky – leaning perhaps too heavily into the comedy and the absurd in relation to their predecessors. Although I love the franchise as a whole, I still prefer the horror outweighs the humor.

The version 2019 of the tale, Chucky brings a perspective that is fresh and modern on a killer doll, more technologically advanced (voiced by Mark Hamill) that causes a bloody chaos for the teenager unlucky Andy (Gabriel Bateman) and his mother (Aubrey Plaza), as well as for anyone who is an obstacle to Chucky. The new version does not touch of course not the original vision of Don Mancini for the most famous doll in the horror, but this is not necessary. Fun, scary, intelligent, creepy, and played effortlessly by the young actors of the film, the A child’s play remake does may not be part of the franchise original, but he stands out absolutely as one of the best adventures of Chucky with a knife.

RECOMMENDATION GRANT HERMANNS: My neighbor Totoro (1988)

The world may be full of darkness at this time, but a pure spot of brightness to find for the public can be found with the classic animated Hayao Miyazaki in 1988 My neighbor Totoro. After two young sisters who move with their university professor in Japan rural post-war and interact with the friendly spirits of the woods, the story touches on everything from the imagination to the fraternity of the cultural patterns that are unique. With a animation beautiful, a fairy-tale comforting, a sense of humor enjoyable for viewers older and younger people and a brilliant sense of wonder, it is a film that is perfect for watching and lighting any day.

RECOMMENDATION OF MAGGIE DELA PAZ: Definitely, maybe (2008)

With Ryan Reynolds and Abigail Breslin, Definitely maybe film is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Will Hayes, a father of thirty years of divorce, who is forced to reminisce about his love life before when his 10-year old girl, Maya, insisted for him to tell the story of how he and her mother Maya are met. At the beginning, Will was hesitant but soon he decided to tell her about the love story, changing only the names of the three women involved, while Maya tries to guess which of the women of his past would eventually become his mother. The history Will extend from the time he became a member of the campaign staff for the presidential election of Bill Clinton in 1992 and the impeachment of Clinton in 1998.

This film from 2008 is one of the first films of romantic comedy with Reynolds as he has done before becoming a superstar success that we all know today. In addition to the better performance of Reynold, the film also had a cast starry consisting of Isla Fisher, Elizabeth Banks, and the winner of an Oscar for Rachel Weisz. Although it has received mixed reviews from critics and it has not worked well at the box-office, it is always in fact one of my favorite works of Reynolds because it shows absolutely how the humor and charm are clearly attached to the name of the actor of Deadpool. What I like the most in the film, it is its non-linear storyline that uses intelligently the scenes of flashback or memory for delivery to most parts of the story, which is a type of narration which I’ve always been a fan.

For readers who have not yet seen this movie, Definitely maybe you may recall the nbc sitcom popular How I met your mother because of their local almost similar. However, once you have watched the movie, you will be able to see the differences between them in terms of characters, themes and storyline.

So, if you are a fan of Ryan Reynolds or simply a romantic comedy simple and fun, I strongly recommend you check out Definitely, maybe!

RECOMMENDATION OF JEFF AMES: Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban

I started reading Harry Potter in 2000 just before the release of the fourth book, Harry Potter and the goblet of fire. The first novel, Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stonewas cute and fun but didn’t really blew my socks. Although its sequel, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secretswas more cumbersome than enjoyable because it was more or less echo the familiar rhythms of the original with only a few embellishments unique to keep readers invested.

For me, Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban is the book that got me really drawn into the magical world of JK Rowling, with its themes darker and the plot complicated. In addition, this trip back in time… incredible stuff! From that moment on, I was hooked. (And yes, I stood in line at midnight years later to snatch my copy of Harry Potter and the hollow of death … And no, I have not disguised in any of the characters.)

Similarly, the first two adaptations of the film, as directed by Chris Columbus, were rigid and calculated that magic, with the exception of scores that are emblematic of John Williams. Thank god, Alfonso Cuarón, who has dived and has given the series a shot well deserved in the arm. Not only is the Oscar-winning film director, has redesigned Hogwarts, but he has also declined and has dared his three main actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, to do more with their characters respective. The results are stunning and make a trip helluva.

