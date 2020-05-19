“My plans VS 2020”, these before/after on a year, and projects turned upside down

TWITTER – This is the new meme that amuses, not without irony, the twittosphère. Entitled “My plans VS 2020” (in French “my projects, face-to-2020”), the tweets are between two scenes of the same film or series.

The first, positive, and rather happy represents “My plans” and the other, much more tragic, is the end, otherwise the death of these “projects”, and therefore the year 2020, marked by the crisis of the sars coronavirus.

Among the publications it recognises in particular that of the characters in fate (attention, spoiler) as Jordan Belfort played by Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Denny Duquette in the series “Grey’s Anatomy” or even Margaery Tyrell in “Game Of Thrones”.

Here is a selection of some tweets: