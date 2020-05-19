“My plans VS 2020”, these before/after on a year, and projects turned upside down

TWITTER – This is the new meme that amuses, not without irony, the twittosphère. Entitled “My plans VS 2020” (in French “my projects, face-to-2020”), the tweets are between two scenes of the same film or series.
The first, positive, and rather happy represents “My plans” and the other, much more tragic, is the end, otherwise the death of these “projects”, and therefore the year 2020, marked by the crisis of the sars coronavirus.
Among the publications it recognises in particular that of the characters in fate (attention, spoiler) as Jordan Belfort played by Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Denny Duquette in the series “Grey’s Anatomy” or even Margaery Tyrell in “Game Of Thrones”.
Here is a selection of some tweets:
A disturbing reality for the culture sector
These published posts on Twitterthat can make you smile, remind us, quite rightly, that the containment linked to the crisis of the coronavirus shut down if not cancelled many events, including cultural aspects, and current projects.
As regards the culture sector, the assistance plan, Emmanuel Macron is based a lot on the artists. If the intermittent and some of the actors of the audiovisual sector could be reassured, the resumption of the cinema, theatres or concerts after the déconfinement still need to write.
