“my role is the opportunity to honor Sharon Tate”

The actress embodies Sharon Tate in the latest Tarantino film, alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Margot Robbie is also very committed to the cause of woman. Interview.

Robert Mitchum, to whom I asked once what the had decided to be an actor, said to me : “I was watching a movie with Rintintin, the famous German shepherd. I said to myself : “If a dog can do it, I can too !” “Legend has it that Margot Robbie, from the bottom of his australian bush, would come to the same conclusion seeing on the small screen, the young actress who looked exactly like her need to follow his text :” If she can do it, me too ! “

Also read:“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is “the declaration of love of Quentin Tarantino for the film industry”

It must be said that from where it comes from, a village of less than 10 000 inhabitants in the eastern part of Australia, that is to say, out of nowhere, she could only go up. What had she to lose ? Raised by a single mother, a physiotherapist, with his three brothers and sister, and determined to take in hand the steering wheel of her life, she dropped out of school at 17 years old and trace its route three years later to Hollywood, as did her compatriots Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett. She does not know anyone in this new world, but nothing will stop it. Real war machine, determined, and without complex, it starts by getting rid of his australian accent, by the use of a coach, and bombing photos to the casting directors. It pays ! With the same notch, it is said, and already become a star, she will write to Tarantino to offer his services… small role in a small role, she had first been learning to success in tv series such as ” neighbours “, which became a cult in Australia, or ” Pan Am “, where she plays an air hostess. But it was in 2012, at the age of 22, his life changed drastically : she slapped Leonardo DiCaprio during a test of the ” Wolf of Wall Street “, Martin Scorsese, and picks the same time the role that the will know the world.

“ I hope that my role will be the opportunity to honor Sharon Tate trying to show that she was something other than “just a beautiful woman” “

Though endowed with a physical Barbie doll (which she will, indeed, hold the future employment of the screen), Margot Robbie has also – and especially – the head. Engaged in the movement Time’s Up, they fight with obstinacy to the harassment. And, to have more control over his job and find strong roles for women, she creates with her friends, her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. “We are unique and powerful individually, but we become invincible when we unite ourselves “, she says. “For Me, Tonya,” which she co-produced, the story of Tonya Harding, the famous champion of figure skating u.s. accused of having orchestrated an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan, she learns the ice-skating in three months and won her first Oscar nomination.

An angelic face to the one who said he preferred the roles of ” wicked “, as in ” Me, Tonya “. Side shoots, her calendar is filled up to 2022. © François Berthier / Paris Match

Two years later, she is in Cannes to present ” Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood “, of Tarantino. Away from the hubbub of the Festival, swapping for a few moments her outfits from the Chanel house – of which she is the spokesmodel for a swimsuit one-piece white, Margot Robbie plunge, head-first into the turquoise water of the swimming pool of the hotel du Cap, where she was staying, just to refresh the mind before the first long-awaited. Tarantino, who re-wrote history in his own way explains that his film can be seen as a tribute to the last moments of the golden age of Hollywood. Alongside DiCaprio in actor of western on the way back, and his accomplice stuntman Brad Pitt (which, in the general opinion, he steals the show), the beautiful Australian embodies Sharon Tate, wife of Roman Polanski, who was murdered on the 9 August 1969 by followers of Charles Manson.

“ We have more fortunate than the past generations. We must never stop fighting “

“I think and I hope that my role will be the opportunity to honor Sharon Tate trying to show that she was something other than “just a beautiful woman”. There was no need of a lot of dialogues to express it. “She told me she read the autobiography of Roman Polanski until the passage where Sharon ceases to be part of his life. “Through my research, I understood, for the first time can be, how difficult it was for a woman at this time, to make a place in Hollywood. The roles that we are proposing today were not available to them at that time. “” And if Roman Polanski, who is a great director, you proposed tomorrow to shoot with him, you would ? “The actress and feminist, who is fluent in the interviews, seems a little embarrassed by the question. His press officer, fearing without doubt that the conversation will not run out of control, comes to his rescue : “It is out of context ! And if we spoke instead of Chanel ? “Margot is elegant to display as it is in life, Chanel precisely… She is also in a corset dress, second australian actress after Cate Blanchett, to have incarnated Elisabeth Ire.

She was a strong woman and sweet, Margot Robbie is now not only a star to be confirmed, but also an actress committed which motion solar would make a nice tv series. “I’m part of a generation of women who want it all in life : a career, a family, children. We have more fortunate than the past generations. We must never stop fighting, never lose sight of our goals. If you really want something, we can make it happen. “The actress, who has chained the blockbusters, brown hair in” Tarzan “, pink and blue in ” Suicide Squad “, is without a doubt one of the artists the most fascinating of the moment.

“If you had to live for several months on an island, who’d go do you ? Brad or Leo ? “His response fuse :” Neither the one nor the other ! I would leave where they are and I some my husband. “Tom Ackerley is a beautiful English assistant director she married in December 2016, and with which it co-produced some of his films. “Today, she said, it is my main source of inspiration. ”