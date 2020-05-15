My years 10, #91 : June & Lula, Tyler, the Creator, Young Rival… The playlist secret of François Gorin – Music

A country-folk import full of charm, deep voice on tempos serious, punch to spare… check out each week’s “My 10 years”, the playlist secret seven pieces from the dustbin of the past ten years.

June & Lula is a French duo, originally from Seine-et-Marne. In 2010 is their first album, Sixteen Times. Celine (aka June) and Tressy (Lula) then 22 years old, and harmonize, like the sirens of the Mississippi river escaped a scene from the O’ Brother of the Coen brothers. They come back in 2013 with Yellow Leaves (also at Columbia/Sony). Their country-folk import, sang as a first language, does not lack charm, as evidenced by the title track and the subtle and night The Moon Who Talked Through the Wind. But this second album was no tomorrow.

The Spinto Band is an american band formed in 1996 in Wilmington (Delaware) by Nick Krill (vocals and guitar), with two pairs of brothers, the Hughes (Thomas, bass, and Sam, keyboards) and Hobson (Joey, guitar, and Jeffrey, drums). They play a melodic rock with a look of college English. After a handful of albums on their own label Spintonic, they took off really in 2005 with Nice and Nicely Done and the single Oh, Mandy. Eight years after, this is Cool Cocoonthat will be their last album. Listening to the fresh pop of Enemyone has to wonder why.

Alessi”s Ark is the artist name of the London-based Alessi Laurent-Marke. At 19 years old she released her first album, Notes from the Treehouseproduced by Mike Mogis (Bright Eyes). She toured with Laura Marling, signed to Bella Union and recorded in Athens (Georgia), a third album entitled The Still-Life. Apart from a revival of The National (Afraid of Everyone), she signs all the pieces, including Pinewoods, a ballad recalling a album by Graham Nash was her first inspiration.

Tyler, the Creator (born Okonma) is a rapper from california appeared on the scene at the end of 2000 with the collective Odd Future. Goblinhis first album, released in 2011. The second, Wolffollowing in April 2013. Tyler imposed his slow tempos and his voice serious. Among the guests, Frank Ocean, Erykah Badu and… Laetitia Sadier. Awkwardin its very title (” awkward “) summarizes well what can attract in Tyler, next poses arrogant of many of his colleagues and hip-hop. Three albums have followed since.

Young Rival is a canadian group formed in Hamilton (Ontario) to 2007 by Aron D’alesio (vocals and guitar), John Smith (bass) and Noah Fralick (drums). First album by the name of the group in 2010. Two years after, several pieces are taken to the european release of Stay Young (on the belgian label 62 TV Records). Among the new titles, Nothing You Know Well. Nothing revolutionary in effect, but the guitars hard, punch to spare, a small side of the Walkmen.

Sam Amidon is a singer-author folk from Vermont. Fan of irish music, it is the hand of the instrumentals on the violin, and then multiplies collaborations with Nico Muhly, Beth Orton (now his wife), The National, Bon Iver, brief scene of Brooklyn. On Bright Sunny South in 2013, he re-arranges a package of traditional folk (but also a piece of Mariah Carey !). Streets of Derry shows quite clearly a filiation with the folksinger and scottish guitarist Bert Jansch.