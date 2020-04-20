MyCanal : 10 action movies to decompress during the containment – Actus Ciné

In this period of confinement, AlloCiné offers 10 action movies to see on MyCanal to unpack : “22 Miles”, “The Grandmaster”, “the Atomic Blonde”, “The Punisher”…

Film 44

22 MILES (2018)

No one under 12 years of age with warning

Released in 2018, 22 Miles mark, the reunion between Peter Berg and his favorite actor Mark Wahlberg. The actor embodies, in this action movie and espionage, an officer of the elite u.s. intelligence that attempts to exfiltrate a police officer who holds information compromising. They will be hunted down by an army of assassins throughout the 22 miles separating the aircraft, which will allow them to leave the country. In the Face of the very bankable american star, we find the specialist in martial arts Iko Uwaisthe revelation of both The Raid released in 2012 and 2014.

BROKEN ARROW (1996)

Before bringing Volte/Face with Nicolas Cage, one of the film’s action the major of the 1990s, John Travolta had already turned, under the direction of John Woo in Broken Arrow, ok. In the latter, he was a test pilot for the u.s. army, which plans to hijack two nuclear missiles for practicing extortion on a large scale… Christian Slater then tries to stop it. For the anecdote, the actor from Pulp Fiction plays here a villain for the first time. An exercise he has repeated several times, with a certain talent, such as its benefits in Operation Swordfish or The Punisher show.

THE PUNISHER (2004)

No one under 16 years of age

Relatively unknown, this Punisher led by Thomas Jane wins yet to be (re)discovered. A former member of Delta Force, and then special agent of the FBI, Frank Castle is about to retire to lead a peaceful existence with his wife and young son. But when they are massacred by a tycoon of the underworld, he will do everything for revenge. The film (no one under 16 years of age !) has several action scenes that are as effective as brutal (special mention to the fight against a giant in a flat narrow). John Travolta is also perfect villain well sadistic !

THE GRANDMASTER (2013)

If the famous Ip Man, the legendary master of martial arts who trained Bruce Lee, has already received several (good), biopics, this film Wong Kar-Wai sets the bar very high in terms of fighting ! Tony Leung is perfect in the costume of mythical character, supported by a beautiful Zhang Ziyi. Among the best scenes of the film, that of the confrontation in the pouring rain was a landmark in the history of the martial arts movie. You’ll understand : if you like the fighting is impressive, choreographed to perfection, The Grandmaster, indisputable benchmark in the field, you will be without any doubt.

ATOMIC BLONDE (2017)

No one under 12 years

In the lineage of Salt, as worn by Angelina Jolie, Atomic Blonde sees the no-less-badass Charlize Theron slip into the shoes of a spy of the intelligence Service of Her Majesty ; both sensual and wild and ready to deploy all his skills to stay alive during his impossible mission… the quality of The action scenes, and especially of battles (the one in the stairs is a brutality, total…), is not the result of chance : David Leitch, ex-stunt man and the stunt coordinator who has performed (among others) the first John Wick, is at the controls of the film.

ROGUE, The ULTIMATE CLASH (2007)

No one under 12 years

When Jason Statham and Jet Li, two great scholars of martial arts, fighting each other… taken from a novel by Tom Clancy, the scenario Rogue, the ultimate confrontation tells the story of an FBI agent who, after the death of his best friend, decides to take revenge from the pursuit of a dangerous assassin of the family Chang, answering to the name of Rogue. Needless to tell you that this face-to-face of more intense, on a background of a war of gangs, there are a lot of scenes of castagnes. For the anecdote, Li and Statham had already played together in The One and came out for the three Expendables (allies this time).

FAST & the FURIOUS (Collection) (2001 – 2019)

The action saga which began in 2001 with the Fast & the Furious has to date eight films (and a spin-off) to be released in cinemas (the ninth was shifted to march 2021 because of the outbreak of coronavirus). They are all available on MyCanal. If the scenes of car races are one of the qualities most evident feature films, the saga of action also shines by his fights with bare hands (the duel between Dwayne Johnson Jason Statham in the seventh pane is one of the most orgasmic !) and especially the alchemy that emerges from the merry band led by Vin Diesel aka Dominic Torreto.

TRAP CRYSTAL (1988)

For his first adventures explosive, John McClane, new york policeman daredevil and cynical, is faced with a terrorist commando that took hostage the employees of a tower. Bruce Willis, unknown, or almost, embodies this character with flying colors : bare feet, head burnt and far from the heroes bodybuilder of the 1980s, it brings a real breath of fresh air in the action movie. Upon its release, Trap crystal was harvested not far from $ 140 million to a budget of $ 28 million, which gave rise to two sequels in the 1990s, a fourth opus in 2007 and a fifth in 2012.

BANLIEUE 13 (2004)

No one under 12 years

Directed by Pierre Morel, in which the second film is the profit Taken, and on a script by Luc Besson’s Banlieue 13 is a pure guilty pleasure that goes to 100 at a time ! The two main actors, Cyril Raffaelli (specialist in martial arts) and David Belle (a pro of the parkour), are not very well known, but their physical abilities are fly. In the Face of them, Bibi Naceri is the perfect villain. All this taking place in a spatial framework, we can no longer film : the suburbs futuristic Paris run by fearsome gangs very well equipped.

G. I. JOE – THE AWAKENING OF the COBRA (2009)

To the four corners of the world, the G. I. Joe lead a relentless fight against the arms dealer Destro and a mysterious terrorist organization… Even if the scenario of the Revival of the Cobra is pretty basic, the action sequences (whether of fights, chases, or scenes of mass destruction) are impressive. All served by a cast solid including the athletic Channing Tatum and Lee Byung-hun (I met the devil). During the filming, 112 cars were destroyed : a record that has been surpassed by Fast & Furious 7 and its 230 vehicles sent to the junkyard…

How to find the film or series for you ? Check out the score of affinities of AlloCiné – Click here for more information

All of the films to see in April on MyCanal

All of the films to see on MyCanal