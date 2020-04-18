myCanal : 10 animated movies to see as a family for the containment – Actus Ciné

To escape during this time of containment, what better way to (re)discover classics of the animation family. Here is a selection of ten films, all available on the platform of myCanal.

The catalog of the platform may change, as certain contents offered in this article may no longer be available at the time of your reading. Thank you for your understanding.

Toy Story 4 (2019)

Nearly ten years after the third installment, Woody, and Buzz the Flash are back for new adventures in Toy Story 4. The merry band made, this time, the encounter of a Fork, a toy in spite of himself, who prefers to throw it in the trash rather than to receive the tenderness of Bonnie, the little girl who made it. When on holiday, Fork jumps out of the window of the motorhome. Woody then decides to go looking for her, before getting bogged down in funny twists and turns. Once again, the saga Toy Story gaining in quality with this new film. For once, Woody is moving away from the group to discover new characters – good and not-so-nice -, which allows the cowboy to reveal more to the audience. The film reaches back to touch the audience with beautiful messages and heartfelt emotion, that is felt in the eyes of these toys are true-to-life. Not to be missed.



Pachamama (2018)

Cape town to South America, and with the Pachamama. The film’s title is the name of the earth goddess gave in the inca culture and it is in this last that the audience will be fully immersed through the story of two friends, Tepulpaï and Naïra, living in the Cordillera of the Andes. Cronies will leave in search of the Huaca, a statuette revered, which will protect their village. Pachamama will allow the whole family to travel in another time, another culture thanks to the beautiful work of the designers of the film who mixed the animation in two dimensions and the use of images of synthesis. Very colorful, the feature-length film is undoubtedly a door that will allow everyone to escape during this period of confinement.

Ernest and Celestine (2012)

Adapted from the book series created by writer Gabrielle Vincent, Ernest and Celestine is centered on the story of a friendship that was thought impossible. Between a bear, Ernest, and a little mouse, Celestine. Isolated from his world, the latter will take refuge in Ernest, although it is defended that an animal of this size is befriended by a rodent. Through beautiful characters and an animation successful Ernest and Célestine encouraged to value two very important things : friendship and tolerance. Real critical success, the film also received a César in 2013 and a nomination at the 86th academy awards.

Vice-Versa (2015)

In Vice Versa, everything happens in the head of a little girl, named Riley. The film focuses primarily on five emotions that will be the main characters of this story : Sadness, Fear, Disgust, Joy and Anger. As a whole, installed in a control table, they manage the different states of mind of the child who experiences major changes in his life. When Joy and Sorrow will get lost in his memory, things will complicate for the entire system of Riley. With this feature, Pixar offers a new concept for bright, intelligent and very well operated. Vice Versa is the opportunity to talk about different feelings that we are working every day and, sometimes, hard to express. Touching and funny, the film allows also to deal with family relationships and the transition from childhood to adolescence. All of this with a very good cast of French voices, in which we find Charlotte Le Bon, Melanie Laurent, Pierre Niney, Gilles Lellouche and Marilou Berry.

The True story of Little Red riding Hood (2006)

You think you know the tale of Little Red riding Hood by heart ? This film you will present it any other way and this is what makes its originality. Forget the little girl vulnerable and in danger, the wolf bloodthirsty or the poor grandmother devoured. Here, all the protagonists, without forgetting the hunter, become the suspects of an investigation of a mystery. The True story of Little Red riding Hood knocks down all of the codes of fairy tales, plays, and manages to surprise with a sense of humor, rather smart. If the feature remains perfect for children, it is also of interest to adults because of many cult movies are parodied or revisited through several scenes. Up to you to find them.

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

In the film, the famous tale of beauty and The Beast had a particular shine through the talent of Jean Cocteau, in 1946. Jean Marais played then the prince cursed and turned into a monster, isolated in his castle. After a few adjustments to unpersuasive, it would take until 1991 for the story, and returned to the screens in a movie worthy of the name. Thanks to Disney, the tale becomes a feature-length animated film, considered today as one of the best in the studio. And for good reason, Beauty and the Beast to become, in 1992, the first animated film to be nominated in the biggest category at the Oscars, the best film. How not to mention the beauty of the drawings, the power of the songs, the characters, and also some sequences, including that of dance, which have become iconic. A beautiful moment in perspective.

April and the world is rigged (2015)

Imagine a world without electricity, without radio, without tv, without all that makes our daily lives today, in order to inform us or to entertain us. This world, it is the young April, who go in search of his missing relatives in the company of her cat and Julius, his friend. Designed by Jacques Tardi, the creator of the comic strip character Adèle Blanc-Sec, this universe will fascinate the whole family in its inventiveness and beauty. Great talents lending their voices to the protagonists, as the oscar Winner Marion Cotillard in the role of April, but also the late Jean Rochefort, Philippe Katerine and canadian actor Marc-André Grondin.

Our neighbors, the men (2006)

Created by the studio Dreamworks, to which they should be movies Shrek and MadagascarOur neighbours, the men begins with the arrival of spring, where all the animals come out finally from their long hibernation. This return is upset by the appearance of a huge hedge which separates them from the human world. The small band of friends will then venture to the other side to discover a world without a tree, without nature, where the housing estates and major shopping centres are invading all the space. Of course, Our voinsins, men you will have a good time laugh with a beautiful gallery of characters. But more importantly, the film offers a beautiful message on the protection of wild animals and behavior, sometimes irresponsible human beings on the ecology.

The Strange Christmas of Mister Jack (1993)

This is a tale like no other : in the world of Halloween, Jack, a scarecrow longiforme, in preparation for the next celebration of witches and other creatures of the night. One day, while he is wandering around in the woods, he decides to venture into another world, another party to the opposite of everything he knew before : Christmas. There, Jack is amazed. He then decides to bring back this tradition in his world so that people can also celebrate. It is here that the problems will start. Imagined by filmmaker Tim Burton, The Strange Christmas of Mr. Jack Henry Selick is one of the most beautiful animated films of the cinema. Its poetry, its darkness and its beauty make it unique. As for the animation, it will mark the large and small because it is based on the technique of the stop motion – a principle to move the characters and scenery are made entirely by hand.

Parvana, a childhood in Afghanistan (2017)

Produces, among others, by Angelina Jolie, the film examines the fate of a little girl, Parvana, living in Afghanistan under the taliban regime. When his father is arrested, and the heroin is left without any right. She has no other choice than to cut her hair to be done by a boy and to search for it. A true lesson of courage, Parvana, a childhood in Afghanistan is a long film as touching and visually sublime. This is the actress iranian Golshifteh Farahani, who gives his voice to the character, and this is not a coincidence, since, during his childhood, the actress had cut her hair in Iran to be able to do the bike – a hobby then forbidden to girls.

