myCANAL : 5 cult films of the years 2000 to discover on the platform, Actus Ciné

MATRIX (1999 – 2003)

Matrix, this is the story of Thomas Anderson, a programmer anonymous in an administrative department on the day that, at night, becomes Neo, a hacker the most sought-after of the cyber-space. Straddled between two worlds, beset by strange dreams and the encrypted messages from a certain Morpheus, he is constantly haunted by a question : what is the Matrix ? The ambitious saga cyber futuristic signed Lana and Lilly Wachowski (the Matrix will be follow-up of short films, animated Animatrix and shutters Reloaded and Revolutions) has marked a whole generation. A work of SF, fascinating, which stimulates the intellect, brilliantly staged, of which one retains the excellence of special effects, including this staggering scene Bullet Time that impresses even today. While a fourth film is in preparation to go back to the Matrix in the company of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne…

LOST IN TRANSLATION (2004)

Bob, an actor on the decline, went to Tokyo to shoot an ad spot. In the same hotel as him is Charlotte, an American woman accompanying her husband, a fashion photographer. Feeling neglected, it seeks a little attention… In part based on the personal experience of the filmmaker Sofia Coppola, who has made several trips to Japan during the 90’s, Lost in Translation is a feature-length film with a unique atmosphere. Funny, poetic, melancholic, it should also key to its success is the endearing duo that make up Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray, that could take hours to wander about in the japanese capital. If one should retain only a single scene, worship of this cult film ? The karaoke, without a doubt…

300 (2007)

Adaptation of the graphic novel by Frank Miller, the film 300 is an epic tale of the Battle of Thermopylae, which opposed the year 480 king Leonidas and 300 soldiers spartans to Xerxes and the huge Persian army. Visually impressive, this piece has a very original entièrement tour on funds blue and green is a true experience, which has required the production of nearly 1,300 visual effects. The director Zack Snyder if is pressed for the occasion on a technique called “crush”, which is to “crush” the dark colors to highlight and enhance their brilliance. The cast of this epic like no other in the violence of which is reserved to a public warned, one finds Gerard Butler, Lena Headey, Dominic West, and a certain Michael Fassbender (the future Magneto of the saga X-Men) in one of his first film roles.



MOULIN ROUGE (2001)

It does necessarily not free from the musical Moulin Rouge, the real fireworks for the senses, orchestrated by the mad scientist, australian Baz Luhrmann. A love story between a poet désargenté and a star of cabaret in the Paris of the Belle Epoque, this film uplifting doubly oscar-winning (for its art direction and sets) is a gigantic, delirium, visual and sound, that dares with a plume and a base fool. The great achievement of this work is unclassifiable, led by Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman is in the anachronisms of music that punctuate his plot : yes, in the Montmartre of the French cancan, you will see the stars sing and dance on Nirvana, Queen, David Bowie or even Madonna ! Ca is full of energy, it is full of crazy ideas, it sparkles on the screen, it made you wonder, and you pluck out a few tears… in Short, Moulin rouge is a movie total, to enjoy without moderation !

SHAUN OF THE DEAD (2004)

Shaun is an almost thirty year old who does not much of his life. One day, the zombies descend on London. Entrenched in his favorite pub, the time has come for him to finally show his ex-girlfriend what he is capable of… Shaun of the Dead, the first film of a trilogy completed by Hot Fuzz and The Last pub before the end of the world, is a hilarious comedy horror. A parody of movies of movies of zombies to the humor very british, which never misses its target : it is a real pleasure to be thrilled to laugh along with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, facing those horrible creatures. If it is a pure comedy slapstick, the gore is important, however, and the film booked, in fact, to an informed public.

