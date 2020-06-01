myCANAL : 5 films of anticipation to see on the platform, Actus Ciné





Astronaut Roy McBride ventured to the far reaches of the solar system in search of her missing father and solve a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. During his trip, he will be confronted with revelations, putting into question the very nature of human existence and our place in the universe. First foray of James Gray in the world of science fiction, the film Ad Astra immerses us in the near future, with an anticipation realistic. This is SF stunning, visually splendid, but also a work of intimate, deeply moving, which sees the american filmmaker to probe with great accuracy the family relationships. In the lead role, Brad Pitt, of all the plans, gets one of his very best roles.