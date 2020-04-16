MyCanal : 5 movies to sing and dance (and not depress) during the containment – Actus Ciné

A genius too cool, a couple of stars country, a governess magical tubes at the Moulin Rouge and squirrels popstars : check out the playlist cinema that makes noise available on MyCanal.

Aladdin (2019)

Difficult -if not impossible – to go after the songs of the classic Disney animation. However, this Aladdin live succeeds his bet and Will Smith, without losing sight of the genius voice of Robin Williams and Richard Darbois, book a partition without fault, with its own touch Fresh Prince. Lined in a French version by a solid Anthony Kavanagh, the star revisits the tubes and tables worship that are I am your best friend, Arabian nights or Prince Aliwhich choreography a colourful collection of 250 dancers and 200 extras. Also note : the new song Speak / Speechless, anthem powerful and liberating of Jasmine played by Naomi Scott (VO) and Hiba Tawaji (VF).

A Star Is Born (2018)

400 million dollars, eight Oscar nominations and a statuette for Best song for the tube Shallow : for his first achievement, Bradley Cooper hits hard… and sings just. By revisiting the classic A star is born (already brought to the screen in 1937, 1954 and 1976) in the world of country music, with a Lady Gaga without artifice, one of the couples of the cinema highlights of the decade. And a duet stage major, can be seen in the benefits in the direct sound in the film and in the various broadcasts and ceremonies which have accompanied the career of the film.

The Return of Mary Poppins (2018)

Forget the inevitable (and hard to pronounce) Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious the classic led by Julie Andrews in 1965. With The Return of Mary Poppins, the famous nanny, who took up service under the guise of Emily Blunt, brings in his bag a dozen new songs signed by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Among these pieces, one will retain in particular Luminomagifantastique (Trip a Little Light Fantastic in the original version), number of song and dance for eight minutes, shot over two weeks on a decor that is five levels, and involve up to 50 dancers on the screen simultaneously. You said magic ?

Moulin Rouge ! (2001)

The wings of the Red Mill protect the lovers… and contain a soundtrack as diverse and extravagant as the decor, and the staging of Baz Luhrmann. After Ballroom Dancing, and Romeo + Juliet, the filmmaker concludes her trilogy of the red curtain in offering Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor roles (and the sublime song Come What May) of two ill-fated lovers in the Paris of the Belle Epoque. The times grandiloquentes combination of Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend to Your Song passing by Like a Virgin, The Show Must Go On and Roxannewith a special mention for the Elephant Love Medley that mixes in 4 minutes the Beatles, Elton John, U2, Phil Collins and David Bowie. Worship.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

You’ve never listened to Bad Day, Funkytown or Only You in “voice of helium” ? Made this experience with the Chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore, three brothers squirrels also gaffeurs that gifted for music. Alongside their own dad’s human adoptive Jason Lee, they are going to wrap the tubes and the adventures to continue in three other episodes, combining shooting and real and virtual creatures… which of the Chipettes who are going to give them the wire (micro) easily.

