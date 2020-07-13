myCANAL : A family in the ring, the true story of the woman fighter with Saraya Knight – Actus Ciné

A family in the ring in myCANAL : a true story of play produced by Dwayne Johnson

The catalog of myCANAL contains a number of seeds or the latest movies a little too unnoticed. This is the case of A family in the ring, released in August 2019 directly on VOD in France.

As the title of the film suggests, which follows a family of wrestlers, and more specifically, Saraya-Jade and her brother Zak, who enroll in a contest from WWE (league of capture) to get to be the stars of this medium. But only Paige was elected, and the public will be able to continue his journey within the WWE, torn between the dashed hopes of his brother and the training is plagued with difficulties, betrayals and low blows. It is interesting to add right away is that the movie is also directed to those that capture is not interested in that.

This decision of Stephen Merchant (The Office of the English version), writer and director of the project. Is inspired by the true story of the female fighter Paige, performed by Florence Pugh (Midsommar, the Black Widow). The trader gets the upper hand, knowing that there are alternating scenes of wrestling is very physical, the moments more academic (to represent the career of one of the female stars of the catch), in sprinkling the right dialogues and low. For the rest, he leaves the beautiful part, and to reason, to its cast of four stars.

Co-producer of the film, Dwayne Johnson plays its own role, while Nick Frost and Lena Headey embody the parents of Paige and Zak (played by Jack Lowden). It should be noted that one of the other producers of the film is none other than the WWE itself, which is paradoxical because the portrait of the institution through the film is not necessarily always tender.

Anyway, A the family in the ring the surprise in the viewer, because it is not what it seems, offering the characters well chewed, a heroine central -Paige – on which rests the expectations of an entire family, and at the end of a movie as tender and touching as well. To continue with the struggle, the appointment south myCANAL !