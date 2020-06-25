Myka Stauffer, the Youtubeuse who has abandoned his autistic son, breaks the silence

Tuesday, may 26, 2020, the Youtubeuse american Myka Stauffer announced to be apart of Huxley, a child with autism taken by China. After his video of the crash, the cameraman apologized for his behavior in a long message that is transmitted in your account of Instagram.

In the united States, the YouTube channels with entire families score ! If Myka Stauffer and her husband, James, is regularly put in front of their children on social networks, the adoption of Huxley, an autistic child who came to China had allowed the couple to get new subscribers to your channel. While the young mother had become a spokesperson for adoption, it was last may that I would have abandoned the small Huxley. In fact, she could no longer provide the necessary care. If your video has shocked the entire world, the Youtubeuse of 32 years, has finally admitted to have been very stupid to adopt and has also admitted to have been very naive during this process.

In a lengthy message posted on Instagram, Myka Stauffer has been, in effect, said : “First I want to apologize and take full responsibility for all the evil that I have caused. This decision has broken the hearts of many people and I’m sorry I have disappointed women who I admired as a mother. Sorry for the confusion and the pain that I caused, and I regret not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning. I would never have been able to anticipate the incidents that have occurred in the private sector and I was doing my best effort to succeed in the most difficult thing I’ve ever known.“

“No adopted child deserves more of trauma”

If the Youtubeuse separated from the little Huxley, after having hosted for three years, acknowledges that she did not know what he began : “I was not fully equipped or prepared. I can’t say that I would have liked that this never happens, because I am, despite everything, happy that Huxley is here (in the U. s.) and you may receive all the help that he needs.“The mother of four children, the biological continued : “I also know that, even if he is happy in his new home and is doing better, he still suffered a trauma, and I’m sorry, no adopted child deserves more from a trauma. I wanted so much to help, he was ready to take home any child that needed me. In this, I was naive, stupid and arrogant. I would so liked to have been better prepared, and have been able to do more.“

This second discourse, was the occasion for the star of the web to reveal what she had made of the money that he had been informed of the videos, or the child appeared : “Although we have received a small part of the money from the videos of Huxley and his trip, every penny and much more are returned to your care. The search for attention of Huxley, and of the services that I needed was very expensive and we are sure that you are receiving all the services and resources we can find. We love Huxley, and we know that we made the right decision for him and his future. And we pray that Huxley could have the best future of the world.“

