Mylène Farmer in the Top 10 world tours, the most cost-effective of 2019 !

The year 2019 will have borne fruit for the one of the singers the most talented and famous of France ! After an album sold more than 250,000 copies, a residence in Paris The Defence Arena in June and July last crowned with success, Mylène Farmer released a few months ago the film of his tour to the cinema. A projection that pulsated, once again, all the records before, a few weeks later, broadcast in prime time on the television. In short, you will have understood, since its beginnings in 1984, the interpreter of Disenchanted continues to move the crowds. Unparalleled success to date for a female artist French yet known for its discretion is legendary.

In recent days, the Twitter account Touring Datawho cares to publish the numbers of touring artists, has formalized the best recipes of the women artists on their tour. To the great surprise, Mylene Farmer arrives at the 9th position with about 31.7 million dollars. A staggering us for an artist known nationally that meets and world-famous artists such as Madonna (33.5 Million), Celine Dion (88,1 M), Expensive (To 108.1 Million), Ariana Grande (145,9 M) or even Pink, in first position, with $ 216 million of income on his tour.