Myrka Dellanos pays a large hospital sum after being operated without having health insurance

Dellanos suffered appendicitis and had to be operated on, and since she didn’t have health insurance, her bill of thousands of dollars continues to pay.

Myrka Dellanos reveals that she still pays a hefty hospital bill for an emergency surgery performed on her and at that time she did not have health insurance.

The well-known television presenter recounted how an emergency arose and she had no choice but to go to the hospital: “You know how to go to the hospital and it’s thousands of dollars just to be looked at and greet you,” said Myrka, who says she held on the strong abdominal pain with the hope that it would pass, but as it became more intense, her daughter called a taxi to take them to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with appendicitis and underwent emergency surgery.

“Until today I receive (the payments)”, has revealed the driver, who has joined Entérate, a company in which they say that their objective is that all people who do not have health insurance in their jobs, can acquire one.