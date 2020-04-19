Mystery Brit is going to win the EuroMillions jackpot of 58 million pounds sterling

A holder of the notes mystery has claimed a EuroMillions jackpot worth a staggering 58.3 million pounds, while the country is grappling with the crisis of the sars coronavirus.

Friday evening, the price-to eight-digit has been won by a single ticket holder, which makes them richer than Harry Styles of One Direction, the Harry Potter star Emma Watson and the boxing champion Anthony Joshua, said Camelot.

The claim will now pass through the validation process as usual.

It was the second biggest prize of the EuroMillions in the United Kingdom this year and is 20th on the list of the biggest winners of the jackpot.

Andy Carter, of Camelot, operator of the National Lottery, said: “It is wonderful news that a good luck charm lucky to have called this incredible price.

“We’ll now focus on the support of the holder of the ticket through the validation and help to begin to enjoy his victory.

“During the current crisis, we would like to encourage as many players as possible to check their tickets and play online, or on the application of the national lottery, and to purchase their tickets at retail or to claim a retail price as if they are already in store to make a store essential. ”

“This amazing win will make them as rich as the superstar of pop Harry Styles, corresponding to his fortune of 58 million pounds sterling, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

“This will make it even more rich that the wonder witch Emma Watson, who is worth 52 million pounds sterling, and the sensation of boxing Anthony Joshua which is worth 49 million pounds sterling.

“Last year, there were seven winners of the jackpot, uk EuroMillions, the biggest winner of the United Kingdom.

“The holder of the notes is anonymous has cashed out a huge jackpot of £ 170 million on October 8, 2019. “

Up to $ 300 million of funds from the national Lottery will go to charities and the british during the crisis of sars coronavirus, said Camelot.