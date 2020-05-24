Nabilla admire Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin !

In the Story of his account Instagram, the beautiful Nabilla said that she was a huge fan of Kendall Jenner, but also Hailey Baldwin !

On its social networks, Nabilla does not hesitate to display as it is to the delight of his fans. And it seems that Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin are a little bit of its models.

This Saturday, may 23rd, Nabilla has posted videos in Story of his account Instagram. In a first time, she appeared very moved. The reason for this ? On 7 June she will celebrate her first mother’s day.

A very intimate moment that she is eager to share with his son Milann. It must be said that, at this time, a year ago, he was still in the womb of his mother. Nabilla also looking forward to this day with his loved ones.

But this is not all. His fans have also wanted to know what it will be like a small gift from her baby or Thomas Vergara. It must be said that the first mother’s day is a important moment for moms.

Nabilla declares his love to Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner

Until this day, Nabilla continues to post things that she likes on social networks. And Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin seem to be parts of people that she really loves.

Saturday night, she also reposted a video of two best friends in Story of his account Instagram. And the least we can say is that the friendship of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin has not failed to make us dream the mother of Milann.

On this video, fans have also been able to see the beautiful blonde and her best friend repeated rounds of which only they have the secret. Very accomplices, they have not failed to melt the Canvas.

In the caption of this repost, the candidate of reality tv also wrote : “love’ em “ to translate by” I love them“. And, it would seem, however, that it is not the only one !

Tags : Hailey baldwin – Kendall Jenner – Nabilla – nabilla-fan – nabilla instagram – Nabilla social networks – Nabilla story