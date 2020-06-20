Nabilla criticized in her diet, she pushes a rant

Nabilla Benattia is back ! The young mother has decided to put things clear this Saturday 20th of June 2020, and applies to all those who criticize his eating habits. She has been drained of its bag without any restriction…

The beautiful influenceuse was big in the heart. Nabilla Benattia is known for her outspokenness is legendary, and his phrases cults – once more did not hesitate to say what he thought. She decided to go to the his detractors and those who criticize their way of life. In fact, the wife of Thomas Vergara share a very regular basis your daily life on social networks as well as your choice, which are not always validated by their fans. Normally, she is a little concerned of the look of the other, but still anyway, sometimes the opinions issued by the Canvas. Nabilla, I felt that it was time to say what you think and explain about your diet. The young man is very clear, she does not accept criticism on it.

“Be tolerant, one is in 2020 !”

Nabilla has chosen to express himself in Snapchat by the publication of several stories detailing the background of his thought. It is increase a little the tone in order to end the derogatory comments some : “The people who come to every time I put a recipe, what can I eat etc .. come to tell me “Yes, but you were not a vegan you’re saying ?” Below, I explain to them, in 2017 or 2018, I had taken the approach of not eating meat, that I had made the mistake of sharing it with you (…) I have shared my experience, why I was doing it, my reasons etc .. and I“. Nabilla shows his annoyance, and adds : “We are human beings, we don’t want to, but we had our reasons. All the world is free, really, one is free to eat meat, one is free not to eat meat (…) So stop, please be tolerant, one is in the year 2020, there are enough problems, stop”. Nabilla, who share all, do not go by four paths, she could not be more direct !