Nabilla, Kim Kardashian Elodie Gossuin… the slide show people of the week

New week of confinement on the planet people (and our also). We took the opportunity to lounge around, cuddle and enjoy his children. A mother of four children, Elodie Gossuin enjoys a spot of pampering with her daughter with the menu, moisturizer, shower extension and kisses just sweet. In Kardashian also, we did activities mother-daughter posing in front of the camera lens. Laetitia Milot taking advantage of his free time to rummage through its cabinets and offer a time of “delusions” with its small Lyana.

In Sylvie Tellier or Vitaa, we are lucky enough to have a swimming pool to enjoy the sun. Rachel Legrain-Trapani it, bronze baby-bump to the air until his family is expanding. In Laurie Cholewa also, we are waiting for the arrival of the latest baby, whereasAlizée she has celebrated the 15 years of his eldest.

But also Christina Milian and its size guèpe, Jessica Thivenin to the angels, Nabilla, Gisele Bundchen, Amélie Mauresmo… to discover in this new slide show people of the week.

/ Nabilla : ohhh I have a baby in the coat !

/ Sylvie Tellier : even small, a swimming pool in the containment, it changes everything !

/ Laetitia Milot and Lyana : tropical atmosphere

/ Elodie Gossuin : pampering mother-daughter



/ Kim Kardashian and North : selfie confined

/ Khloé Kardashian and True : smile

/ Plateau tv at Amélie Mauresmo

/ Alizée : a photo to remember for the 15 years of Annily, his eldest daughter



/ … who has grown much since !

/ Christina Milian in a swimsuit… three months after the birth of her baby

/ Rachel Legrain-Trapani : family under construction

/ Vitaa swimming in happiness



/ Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia : happy family

/ Gisele Bündchen celebrates the Earth with his children

/ Laurie Cholewa : soon 4



You want to talk about it between parents ? Give your opinion, to bring your testimony ? It is found on https://forum.parents.fr.

Read also