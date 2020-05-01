Nabilla, Kim Kardashian Elodie Gossuin… the slide show people of the week

New week of confinement on the planet people (and our also). We took the opportunity to lounge around, cuddle and enjoy his children. A mother of four children, Elodie Gossuin enjoys a spot of pampering with her daughter with the menu, moisturizer, shower extension and kisses just sweet. In Kardashian also, we did activities mother-daughter posing in front of the camera lens. Laetitia Milot taking advantage of his free time to rummage through its cabinets and offer a time of “delusions” with its small Lyana.
In Sylvie Tellier or Vitaa, we are lucky enough to have a swimming pool to enjoy the sun. Rachel Legrain-Trapani it, bronze baby-bump to the air until his family is expanding. In Laurie Cholewa also, we are waiting for the arrival of the latest baby, whereasAlizée she has celebrated the 15 years of his eldest.
But also Christina Milian and its size guèpe, Jessica Thivenin to the angels, Nabilla, Gisele Bundchen, Amélie Mauresmo… to discover in this new slide show people of the week.
You want to talk about it between parents ? Give your opinion, to bring your testimony ? It is found on https://forum.parents.fr.