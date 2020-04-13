Nahuel expressed his desire to return to Argentina

MONTERREY.

The goalkeeper argentine Tigres, Nahuel Guzman, confessed that, yes, it crosses your mind to return to the club Newell’s Old Boys in his countrybut your woman and your contract with the painting of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) away such a possibility.

As I always say, I would love to return to Newell’s, but my wife now doesn’t want to know anything, because today we have the possibility of being good here (Tigers) and I still have three more years here,” he said to a half-argentine.

However, he explained that his desire to return maybe it’s a fad, and it is that longs to reach 100 matches with the set of rosario, something left pending; in addition to supporting care for all the time they spent with that team.

I have something personal, which is to meet 100 games; maybe it’s a quirk unnecessary, but I have lived my childhood and my adolescence in Newell’s, I had the opportunity to go out a champion, to get things, there are a few players that were able to go out a champion in Newell s. I Understand that it is very difficult to go back now, not impossible but difficult”, he said.

