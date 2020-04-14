Nahuel Guzman: Liga MX, disinterested in the Copa Libertadores

Editorial Mediotiempo

Tigers was runner-up in the Copa Libertadores 2015 and the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman he recalled that edition of the tournament Conmebol, in which, according to him, the Liga MX not supported you with a better planning of the calendar.

“Here the Liberators didn’t matter, because it meant loss. In addition, the League will not support in calendars, it was worth mothers. Got the Thursday of play in another, and the sabbath, since you had to be in another party,” he said in an interview with TNT Sports.

That edition of the Libertadores it is remembered because the box cat was able to eliminate River Plate in the Group stage and have not faced in the Final of the competition, after they beat 4-5 at the Juan Aurich of Peru with an alternate computer, same as used because the priority was the Classic Regio against Striped three days after, which they won by 3-0.

“We went to Peru with 15 players, not to lose, but on Saturday we played the classic against Striped. We won and that’s helped River to get to the end and then had a great tournament. In the End there was not much difference beyond which we won 3-0. In addition to Lucas Alario is he had to go to expelled, in order to…”, he recalled.

A year later, in November of 2016, it was announced that Mexico no longer would participate in the south american tournament for topics calendar, since they decided to play it from February to November.