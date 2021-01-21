CELEBRITIES

NAILS: BLACKPINK’S LISA TRIBAL MANICURE IS SO 2000S

Posted on

The  BlackPink never misses out on a trend and the new manicure for Lisa is conclusive proof. 

Famous nail artist  Park Eunkung, better known on Instagram as @ nail_unistella, shared on Instagram the new set of nails she created for the K-pop princess. A translucent pink hands with motifs reminiscent of the tribal tattoos of the 2000s. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Park Eunkyung (@nail_unistella)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Perfectly boxy tips and a glass-like finish, this unique nail look is equally futuristic and throwback, and somehow works perfectly to complement Lisa’s eyeliner and her beloved full bangs.

In short, with the end of the ’90s craze and the beginning of the obsession with the 2000s it was only a matter of time before tribals were back in fashion too.

