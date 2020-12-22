CELEBRITIES

NAILS: DUA LIPA’S CHRISTMAS MANICURE ISN’T CHRISTMAS AT ALL, BUT IT’S SUPER COOL

Posted on

Dua Lipa is the undisputed queen of crazy manicures, indeed crazy and in this late December, the singer of “ Future Nostalgia ” is back to give us new fiery inspiration for high-impact nails.

The famous New York nail artist, Mei Kawajiri, shared on her Instagram account the new set of  Christmas nails she created for a pop princess, one of the two most loyal customers. And we can’t really stop looking at them. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei)

“💕💖💕 Dua Lipa’s Christmas nails 💫💅💫 are bright and fun 😘😍💜❤️💙✨💘✨😍”, wrote the manicurist in the post caption.

Yes, the 25-year-old’s party nail art is anything but traditional, but we love it for that.

Fluorescent colors with wonderfully drawn sacred hearts and religious-inspired decals, such as the Madonnina and the putto by Raphael. I mean, wow!

