NAILS: HAILEY BIEBER AND THE DARK GREEN MANICURE, THE MUST-HAVE NAILS OF AUTUMN 2020

The trendy manicure of autumn 2020? Green. From the shades of extra virgin olive oil, olive, pistachio, and matcha, to the darker and more dramatic tones inspired by the earth, such as camo and forest green. To confirm this, Hailey Bieber, one of our favorite trendsetters, who showed off on Instagram some bottle green nails to be copied.

Long nails filed into a tapered oval, dressed in a brilliant bottle of green nail polish. A manicure that stands out, therefore perfect for attracting attention and recommending his Instagram followers to vote in the US presidential election.

We said at the beginning of September that one of the coolest nail trends for autumn 2020 would be the manicure in shades of green. And guess which other It-girl played the trend? Kendall Jenner, who happens to be Hailey’s BFF too.

Here’s her crazy green camo manicure, which she recently shared on her Instagram Stories:

If two trendsetters like Hailey and Kendall sported ” green manicures ” in a very short time, it means that it’s really official: the nail polish to buy is green!