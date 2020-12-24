CELEBRITIES

NAILS: MEGAN THEE STALLION WINS THE AWARD FOR THE MOST CHRISTMAS MANICURE EVER

Megan Thee Stallion is officially in the holiday spirit and her fabulous new Christmas nails are proof of that.

The ” Good News ” rapper has already thrilled us with loads of high impact manicures throughout the year, but her new nail set is so Holiday-themed that we can’t stop looking at it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion)

Megan shared three photos of her new nails on Instagram, with the caption ” Holiday $ et 🎁”.

For her acrylic manicure, the 25-year-old chose one of the new and most enthusiastic nail shapes: the lipstick shape.

A simple but cheerful nail art. The nails are a soft peach color with a red and green bow design just below the tips, a small gemstone in the center, which adds just the right amount of Christmas glitz.

Despite the difficult year, Megan Thee Stallion’s success took off like a rocket. After her “Savage” and “WAP” collaborations with Beyoncé and Cardi B, the rapper released her first album ” Good News ”  and even received  4 2021 Grammy nominations  – and did all of this, of course, in a flurry of spectacular manicures.

