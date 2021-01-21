NAILS: MILLIE BOBBY BROWN UPDATED THE CLASSIC FRENCH MANICURE IN GEN Z STYLE

Like every single trend that was worn in the early 2000s, French manicure has also been back in fashion for some time. The nail trend is unstoppable and continues to be reinvented, as no one wants to stop wearing it on the nails.

Millie Bobby Brown, a longtime fan of the noughties style, elevated the look with her personal touch. The white bezel fades into nude, the matte finish gives an ivory effect, then added glitter rhinestones for just the right touch of bling.

You can see the hands in the second photo of the album published by the young actress on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☁️ millie bobby brown ☁️ (@milliebobbybrown)

Oh, by the way, did you know that the most searched nail trend on Google in Italy in 2020 was the French manicure?