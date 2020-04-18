Naoil, the deprivation in Koh-Lanta: “When you come back, you make less of a fuss”

Like all the French, Naoil is confined. It is to antony (Hauts-de-Seine) as the candidate of Koh-Lanta 2020 – pregnant with her first child – is locked in with his companion and her two children in an apartment. But out of the question for the boxing champion, 38-year-old complaining, there are worst and she knows it.

Naoil has in fact lived for several days on a deserted island with little food and physical tests to win. It puts into perspective so much about the current situation and the lives it well, even if usually she is very active. “I take a little more time for me. I am enjoying my pregnancy with my husband. I get myself into activities that I don’t do usually, such as baking. I would like to sort my clothes, prepare for the arrival of the baby. Frankly, I’m not one to complain“, told the coach sport Paris. She realizes how lucky she is to be confined with people she loves. And, even if she can’t see his family for the time being, the member of Yellow can contact them, contrary to what was happening in Koh-Lanta. “At times, on the island, it feels so alone, in the nude. Here, we eat to our hunger, we sleep when we want, we can discuss. When people have not lived with less, it is difficult for them to realize what they have“, she continued.

Koh-Lanta was indeed an experience much more difficult to live, but just as crazy. Naoil was, therefore, not running out of food during this confinement. She has not really understood the people who have robbed the supermarket at the beginning of the confinement. “I thought it was crazy, especially as we were told that there would be no problem of supply. At this time, it is necessary to ration as to Koh-Lanta. It is necessary to eat quietly. This is not worth rushing to the food. (…) Since Koh-LantaI’m a lot more riding on those issues. I don’t throw out anything, I am not wasting anything. As it is all the time at home with the containment, we eat all the leftovers, we finished it all. When you go back to your filming, you do a lot less fuss“, she concluded.