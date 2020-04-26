Naomi Campbell, Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio : the stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

A destiny broken. Sunday 26 January, it is with heavy hearts that the world has learned of the death of Kobe Bryant, who disappeared tragically in a helicopter crash alongside one of her daughters, Gianna, at the age of thirteen. Regarded as one of the greats of the NBA, the basketball player, 41-year-old had managed to conquer the hearts of the general public by his talent but also thanks to his personality over the years. Since the announcement of a tragic his death, the tributes continue. “Kobe was a legend that had just started what looked like a second act eloquent “, told Barack Obama on Twitter, referring to the retirement of the athlete, taking into 2016. The former u.s. President then referred to the death of his daughter : “to lose us breaks even more the heart as parents. Michelle and I send our love and prayers to Vanessa [la femme de Kobe Bryant] and the Bryant family as a whole. “

For Tony Parker, the grief is enormous : “I am heartbroken by this information. You were a true legend and a friend. Rest in peace Kobe Bryant. My thoughts and prayers go out to your wife and to your children. “For his part, Naomi Campbell has entrusted its page on Instagram :” waking up this morning and learn that you and one of your angels, Gianna, are left me devastated beyond words. My most sincere condolences to the beautiful Bryant family. That your soul rests in peace. “On Twitter, the actor Leonardo DiCaprio has slipped :” Kobe was larger than life, a legend. He and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. Los Angeles will never be the same. “Justin Bieber, Omar Sy, Kylian Mbappé or Kris Jenner have also had thoughts moved to the sportsman.

The poignant tribute to Alicia Keys at the Grammy Awards

Images Kobe Bryant has lit up the big screen in the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Last night, many celebrities were present at the ceremony of the Grammy Awards and they could not help but have a thought for the basketball player. “Tonight is for Kobe “, has launched the singer Lizzo in the opening ceremony. And she was not the only one who wanted to pay tribute to him this Sunday. On stage, Alicia Keys confided, her eyes full of tears : “To be honest with you, we all feel an immense sadness at this time because earlier in the day, Los Angeles, America and the world have lost a hero. We stand here with a broken heart in the house that Kobe Bryant built. We love you Kobe. “More discreet but no less moved, Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, slipped the number 24 on his fingernails during the evening, in homage to the jersey of basketball Kobe Bryant.