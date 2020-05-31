Naomi Campbell involved in a paedophile network ?

This may 31, more than a year after the exposure of the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the business man at the head of a network of prostitution of minors, the activist group Anonymous reveals documents that might involve Naomi Campbell.

indefensible“the business man. It is in an interview posted on his own YouTube channel she stated : “That Jeffrey Epstein has done is indefensible, and when I took knowledge of the case, it made me sick, like everything in the world“, she had said at the time, as were our colleagues from Page Six. “I’ve known sexual predators and thank God I had good people around me that have protected against this. I stand to the side of the victims. They are scarred for life“.” data-reactid=”20″>new twists. In 2019, Naomi Campbell had been cited among the many celebrities to have visited Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of having organized the trafficking of prostitution of minors in the circles that are influential in the world. On 21 August 2019, the top model said never to have had knowledge of the actions,”indefensible“the business man. It is in an interview posted on his own YouTube channel she stated : “That Jeffrey Epstein has done is indefensible, and when I took knowledge of the case, it made me sick, like everything in the world“, she had said at the time, as were our colleagues from Page Six. “I’ve known sexual predators and thank God I had good people around me that have protected against this. I stand to the side of the victims. They are scarred for life“.

A “black book” of Jeffrey Epstein

This Sunday, may 31st, the group Anonymous, known for its piracy activists, unveiled on the web of documents binder Jeffrey Epstein, and trafficking, prostitution of minors to Naomi Campbell. The activist group has published what it seems to be the “black book” of Jeffrey Epstein, including in particular the names of many celebrities of all fields that were involved in this traffic. Among these last, there would be Naomi Campbell or Chris Pratt. Note that the authenticity of these documents has not for the time being not yet been verified by the competent authorities.

🇺🇸 FLASH – Naomi #Campbell would be involved in a vast network of pedophilie, according to the revelations of #Anonymous. An organization that would involve other celebrities, such as Chris #Pratt. Revelations that have yet to be tested. pic.twitter.com/GV9Y2QO8mx — The Freeform Pen (@LPLdirect) May 31, 2020

