Naomi Campbell involved in a traffic pedophile ?

New twists and turns. In 2019, Naomi Campbell had been cited among the many celebrities to have visited Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of having organized a traffic of prositution of juveniles in circles influential in the world. On 21 August 2019, the top model said never to have had knowledge of the actions “indefensible” the business man. It is in an interview posted on his own YouTube channel she stated : “that Jeffrey Epstein has done is indefensible, and when I took knowledge of the case, it made me sick, like everything in the world”, she had said at that time, as were our colleagues at Page Six. “I’ve known sexual predators and thank God I had good people around me that have protected against this. I stand to the side of the victims. They are marked for life”.

A “black book” of Jeffrey Epstein

This Sunday, may 31st, the group Anonymous, known for its piracy activists, unveiled on the web documents linking to Jeffrey Epstein and his traffic of prositution of minors to Naomi Campbell. The activist group has published what it seems to be the “black book” of Jeffrey Epstein, including in particular the names of many celebrities of all fields that were involved in this traffic. Among these last, there would be Naomi Campbell or Chris Pratt. Note that the authenticity of these documents has not for the time being not yet been verified by the competent authorities.

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Here

Vitaa : his sliding tackle on Edouard Philippe, and its recent announcements

PHOTO Mathilde Sometimes takes the sun in a micro bikini with a girlfriend : Instagram catches fire

Harry and William always cold ? Their “big brother” tries to rabibocher

VIDEO Anne Roumanoff tells the story of how she struggled to help caregivers

PHOTO Linda Hardy bronze in a tiny bikini, the internet users are under the spell

“data-reactid=”23″>Vitaa : his sliding tackle on Edouard Philippe, and its recent announcements

PHOTO Mathilde Sometimes takes the sun in a micro bikini with a girlfriend : Instagram catches fire

Harry and William always cold ? Their “big brother” tries to rabibocher

VIDEO Anne Roumanoff tells the story of how she struggled to help caregivers

PHOTO Linda Hardy bronze in a tiny bikini, the internet users are under the spell