Naomi Campbell … the first face of Pat McGrath Labs

The model, activist and philanthropist, Naomi Campbell, and one of the artists most famous in the world, Pat McGrath, should collaborate in the collection Divine Rose II of McGrath Labs McGrath Labs.

Campbell will become the first face of the cosmetics brand and she seems delighted with her new concert glamour. “Pat is my chosen family, and a creative force is undeniable in the beauty industry that has been in my life since the early stages of my career,” said the mannequin in a post to Instagram. She added: “Pat has created a line that brings back the fantasy and the glamour in our daily lives and makes us dream again! “

McGrath has been proclaimed as “the artist most influential in the world” by Anna Wintour of Vogue. She and Naomi Campbell were encountered in 1994 on the set of a photo shoot for the magazine i-D. Depending on The Cut, Campbell praised McGrath, remembering their first meeting; “I immediately knew that I liked her personality. I also felt safe – she is very maternal, and puts you immediately at ease – and confident that she knew what she was doing. I was so happy to be working with a makeup artist of color because there was not much of it at the time, ” she said.

Campbell has been crowned the “Rose of god” to Pat McGrat Labs; and the first line of products that it may represent the collection are the Divine Rose II.

When the description of the new range, Pat McGrath Labs, declares: “Prepare to BLOOM WITHOUT care in the long-awaited NEW Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II, instantly iconic Mothership VII: Divine Rose, and a sublime suite of legendary lips luxurious limited edition in a collection of colors couture is also emblematic that the “DIVINE ROSE” itself. “

In support of the campaign, the brand has released a teaser video for the collection Divine Rose II for the eyes and the lips, which was launched on 29 may. The video was made by McGrath herself.

Campbell appears to be the Divine Rose royal Pat, bathed in pink flowers, wearing new eyeshadow and crying tears of gold.

