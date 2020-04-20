Naomi Osaka joined the line-up for One World: Together at Home

The tennis star japanese Naomi Osaka will participate in the concert in line “One World: Together at Home”, in the company of other athletes such as footballer David Beckham, the rider of Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton, footballer Megan Rapino, skier Lindsey Vonn and the hockey player P – Kay Subban, as well as musicians such as Elton John, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and others.

The project is led by Lady Gaga and co-sponsored by the world health Organization (WHO) and the Global Citizen Poverty Reduction Organization. The event will be aired on 18 and 19 April and all funds raised will be used for the coronavirus.

Other artists include Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Ellen DeGeneres, LL COOL J, Lupita’nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham.

The two-hour program will be hosted by a trio of animators from the network by the end of the night: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Friends of “Sesame Street” will also be on-site for the show. The television special will be broadcast on BBC ONE, as well as on other platforms such as NBCUniversal, Walt Disney Television, ViacomCBS, BET and MTV around the world in over 180 countries; and the platforms CMT, Comedy Central, and Bell Media in Canada, MultiChoice and RTE.

“One World: Together At Home” will also be streamed live online on multiple global platforms, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.