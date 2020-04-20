Napoli: Hirving Lozano does not see a future in Serie A, his ideal destination would be in the Premier League

The season of Hirving Lozano, Naples was disappointing. The ‘Chucky’ has not been able to settle in Serie A and his stay was rich in gambling losses, fewer opportunities in the starting team and even fewer opportunities in the team since the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso in the team bench.

It is clear that the world champion does not trust the Mexican and the ideal is that it seeks the fastest exit to a league which helps him and helps improve its condition and its minutes on the pitch. Same with Ancelotti and with him, his game was not the most dominant nor the most brilliant.

This was not a footballer, decisive goal, nor very influential on the football of his team. Perhaps, this image has also been imposed by Carletto, who insisted the place as a second striker instead of giving him continuity as a player secondary, it is there that he has done better for its speed, its infinity, its easy to win duels his true romance with the goal when he was in Holland for PSV.

Now, the answer seems clear: ‘Chucky’ Lozano must leave the Serie A. first, Find a team that gives him the confidence to play and feel important, and then compete in a league that promotes because of its conditions. He is open, direct, it offers spaces with a soccer or generate benefits with the individual ability of the footballer.

The Premier League seems to fulfill all these conditions, plus if we are talking about Ancelotti, his godfather ceremonies of elite football, he would consider his signature for his Everton early and green which is in the process of finding an identity. The problem will come out of the crisis that exists in football. The judgment due to the Coronavirus will generate a new soccer ball. Where teams pay not large sums of money for any player, especially for those who come from a very poor season as ‘Chucky’ and that the home club will not want to give away its assets, especially when it was the most expensive of its history. Lozano will not be easy.

But he has to leave the Series A. Leave the adventure, and mostly a failed experiment of Italian football, counter-cultural with his style and he will be off in a place where it is well-received, with a club that has no institutional crisis, with a sporting well-defined, and most importantly that you have the confidence of your coach to get minutes on the pitch. The prime minister, Everton and Ancelotti, seems to be a formula where we don’t find many flaws in this logic … at least on paper.