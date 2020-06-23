Nasa subsidizes the search for extraterrestrial signals

When Frank Drake launched the first project of search for extraterrestrial intelligence in 1960, directs the radio waves that an advanced civilization could issue in our Universe. Today, Nasa has decided to go further by funding research in other technosignatures. Those produced by the photovoltaic panels, or by chemical pollutants, for example.

How do I know if a exoplanet is, or was, inhabited by a form of intelligent extraterrestrial life ? By tracking the astronomers call technosignatures. And the Nasa (United states) just assigned to a team, a grant dedicated to the study of these detectable signs from the The earth– for the first time, others of the signals radioalready studied for a long time, technology, past or present, used in other planets.

The program Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence , understand the research d’the intelligence extraterrestrial (Seti), was looking a bit random. “Today, we know what stargoal. We have identified thousands of exoplanets. And even exoplanets located in the habitable zone of their star. The game has changed “says Adam, Franck, the astrophysicistin a press releasethe university of Rochester (United States).

In the search for the photovoltaic panels and air pollutants

Between the technosignatures expected, which would indicate that an extraterrestrial civilization of intelligent product of thethe energy. Because a planet in large part equipped with photovoltaic panelsfor example, would have a spectral signature specific. Another clue to the researchers : the signatures of the chemicals, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFC ). That would betray the presence of a planet, industrial civilization.

“Our job is to identify the the wavelengths the the light a star when it is reflected by the solar panels installed in an extrasolar planet, or the wavelengths absorbed by certain types of pollutants in the atmosphere of a planet. So, astronomers who are looking for technosignatures you know where and what to look for “Adam explains Franck. All of this information will be collected in an on-line library technosignatures available to researchers.

