NASCAR driver makes a mockery of the game and loses sponsorships

The situation for the advance of the pandemic of COVID-19 has forced the organisers of sports competitions professionals to rely on video games to try to calm the craving of the fans and make them have a good time. Although the response of the athletes has been very good, there are those who seem oblivious to the virtual competitions and the streams and this is costly. Recently, NASCAR has given what to talk about because another pilot got in trouble.

Just yesterday we informed you about the case of a NASCAR driver who was involved in the serial iRacing and whose days as a professional in the category ended after he made a racist comment in full transmission. Well, the serial is giving what to speak for the same thing, but for the case of Bubba Wallace, driver of the team Richard Petty Motorsports, who was participating in a competition with the live stream, in specific the eNASCAR Pro Invitational, and after the crash came in fury and decided to pull out, or do the famous rage-quit.

Being a live event, viewers not only witnessed, but some of them captured the situation, and watched as the pauto virtual Wallace was impacted prior to a carambola, a situation that plagued him and made him say, “that’s why I can’t take this shit seriously”, before disconnecting.

After what happened, some Twitter users did not hesitate to make fun of Wallace, who responded via his account: “I’ve messed up the lives of many people to get out of… a video game. Hahaha a video game. Damn, the life of quarantine is hard.”

Unfortunately, the comment from Bubba Wallace came up to one of its sponsors, laboratories, Blue-Emu, whose mind responded to what was said by the pilot to confirm that they were aware of what happened, and that, for this reason, they decided to withdraw the sponsorship.

GTK where you stand. Bye Bye Bubba. We’re interested in drivers, not quitters. — Blue-Emu (@BlueEmu1) April 5, 2020

